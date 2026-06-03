Canadian General Investments: Investment Update - Unaudited

 | Source: Canadian General Investments, Limited Canadian General Investments, Limited

TORONTO, Canada, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) (TSX:CGI) (LSE: CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at May 31, 2026 was $89.49 resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of 11.7% and 36.0%, respectively. These compare with the 10.6% and 36.1% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.

The Company employs a leveraging strategy, by way of bank borrowing, with the intent to enhance returns to common shareholders. As at May 31, 2026, the leverage represented 12.1% of CGI’s net assets, up from 11.9% at the end of 2025 and down from 14.4% at May 31, 2025.

The closing price for CGI’s common shares at May 31, 2026 was $53.00, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of 13.5% and 44.0%, respectively.

The sector weightings of CGI’s investment portfolio at market as of May 31, 2026 were as follows:

 Industrials22.3% 
 Information Technology18.5% 
 Materials16.7% 
 Energy16.5% 
 Financials12.5% 
 Consumer Discretionary9.5% 
 Real Estate2.0% 
 Communication Services1.3% 
 Cash & Cash Equivalents0.7% 


The top ten investments which comprised 38.0% of the investment portfolio at market as of May 31, 2026 were as follows:

 Celestica Inc.5.5% 
 NVIDIA Corporation4.6% 
 Franco-Nevada Corporation4.4% 
 MDA Space Ltd.3.7% 
 First Quantum Minerals Ltd.3.6% 
 TFI International Inc.3.5% 
 Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited3.4% 
 Cameco Corporation3.3% 
 Royal Bank of Canada3.1% 
 Bank of Montreal2.9% 


FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Jonathan A. Morgan
President & CEO
Phone: (416) 366-2931
Fax: (416) 366-2729
e-mail: info@canadiangeneralinvestments.ca
website: www.canadiangeneralinvestments.ca        


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