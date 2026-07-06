Canadian General Investments: Investment Update - Unaudited

TORONTO, Canada, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) (TSX: CGI) (LSE: CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at June 30, 2026 was $86.97 resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of 8.6% and 25.3%, respectively. These compare with the 11.2% and 32.9% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.

The Company employs a leveraging strategy, by way of bank borrowing, with the intent to enhance returns to common shareholders. As at June 30, 2026, the leverage represented 12.4% of CGI’s net assets, up from 11.9% at the end of 2025 and down from 13.6% at June 30, 2025.

The closing price for CGI’s common shares at June 30, 2026 was $52.59, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of 12.6% and 38.2%, respectively.

The sector weightings of CGI’s investment portfolio at market as of June 30, 2026 were as follows:

Industrials 22.8% Information Technology 18.5% Energy 15.7% Materials 15.4% Financials 13.9% Consumer Discretionary 10.0% Real Estate 2.2% Communication Services 1.2% Cash & Cash Equivalents 0.3%

The top ten investments which comprised 38.6% of the investment portfolio at market as of June 30, 2026 were as follows:

Celestica Inc. 5.5% NVIDIA Corporation 4.7% Franco-Nevada Corporation 4.2% MDA Space Ltd. 3.7% Royal Bank of Canada 3.5% TFI International Inc. 3.5% Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited 3.5% First Quantum Minerals Ltd. 3.4% Bank of Montreal 3.4% Cameco Corporation 3.2%