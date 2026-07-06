Canadian General Investments: Investment Update - Unaudited

TORONTO, Canada, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) (TSX: CGI) (LSE: CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at June 30, 2026 was $86.97 resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of 8.6% and 25.3%, respectively. These compare with the 11.2% and 32.9% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.
The Company employs a leveraging strategy, by way of bank borrowing, with the intent to enhance returns to common shareholders. As at June 30, 2026, the leverage represented 12.4% of CGI’s net assets, up from 11.9% at the end of 2025 and down from 13.6% at June 30, 2025.
The closing price for CGI’s common shares at June 30, 2026 was $52.59, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of 12.6% and 38.2%, respectively.
The sector weightings of CGI’s investment portfolio at market as of June 30, 2026 were as follows:
|Industrials
|22.8%
|Information Technology
|18.5%
|Energy
|15.7%
|Materials
|15.4%
|Financials
|13.9%
|Consumer Discretionary
|10.0%
|Real Estate
|2.2%
|Communication Services
|1.2%
|Cash & Cash Equivalents
|0.3%
The top ten investments which comprised 38.6% of the investment portfolio at market as of June 30, 2026 were as follows:
|Celestica Inc.
|5.5%
|NVIDIA Corporation
|4.7%
|Franco-Nevada Corporation
|4.2%
|MDA Space Ltd.
|3.7%
|Royal Bank of Canada
|3.5%
|TFI International Inc.
|3.5%
|Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited
|3.5%
|First Quantum Minerals Ltd.
|3.4%
|Bank of Montreal
|3.4%
|Cameco Corporation
|3.2%
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Jonathan A. Morgan
President & CEO
Phone: (416) 366-2931
Fax: (416) 366-2729
e-mail: info@canadiangeneralinvestments.ca
website: www.canadiangeneralinvestments.ca