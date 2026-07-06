Canadian General Investments: Investment Update - Unaudited

 | Source: Canadian General Investments, Limited Canadian General Investments, Limited

TORONTO, Canada, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) (TSX: CGI) (LSE: CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at June 30, 2026 was $86.97 resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of 8.6% and 25.3%, respectively. These compare with the 11.2% and 32.9% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.

The Company employs a leveraging strategy, by way of bank borrowing, with the intent to enhance returns to common shareholders. As at June 30, 2026, the leverage represented 12.4% of CGI’s net assets, up from 11.9% at the end of 2025 and down from 13.6% at June 30, 2025.

The closing price for CGI’s common shares at June 30, 2026 was $52.59, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of 12.6% and 38.2%, respectively.

The sector weightings of CGI’s investment portfolio at market as of June 30, 2026 were as follows:

Industrials22.8%
Information Technology18.5%
Energy15.7%
Materials15.4%
Financials13.9%
Consumer Discretionary10.0%
Real Estate2.2%
Communication Services1.2%
Cash & Cash Equivalents0.3%
  

The top ten investments which comprised 38.6% of the investment portfolio at market as of June 30, 2026 were as follows:

Celestica Inc.5.5%
NVIDIA Corporation4.7%
Franco-Nevada Corporation4.2%
MDA Space Ltd.3.7%
Royal Bank of Canada3.5%
TFI International Inc.3.5%
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited3.5%
First Quantum Minerals Ltd.3.4%
Bank of Montreal3.4%
Cameco Corporation3.2%
  

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Jonathan A. Morgan
President & CEO
Phone: (416) 366-2931
Fax: (416) 366-2729
e-mail: info@canadiangeneralinvestments.ca
website: www.canadiangeneralinvestments.ca
        


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