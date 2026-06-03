OpenAI and Meaghan B Murphy Discuss How ChatGPT Can Make Everyday Life a Little Easier with YourUpdateTV

NEW YORK, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It's no secret that more people are finding simple, practical ways to use AI in their daily routines.

Artificial Intelligence is quickly becoming part of how individuals plan, decide, and stay on top of daily life. Many don’t realize all the ways it can be used.

With more than 900 million weekly users, ChatGPT has rapidly become the go-to personal assistant for people who need to move faster, stay organized, and reduce daily friction. Yet millions of Americans haven’t tried it or don’t realize how immediately useful it can be.

This is no longer about “trying AI.” It’s about how to use it to its fullest so you can get time back in your day.

From answering quick questions and organizing to-do lists to planning travel, workouts, or daily logistics, ChatGPT helps people move through their day with less effort and more clarity.

This segment shows exactly how to start using it immediately, with simple, repeatable habits anyone can adopt, whether you’ve never tried it or only used it once.

Meaghan B Murphy, ChatGPT power user and mom, answered some of the top questions related to how to start using ChatGPT today.

For people who haven’t tried ChatGPT yet, or maybe feel a little hesitant, what do you think they should know?

If you're feeling a little hesitant about using AI, I'm here to tell you that it's something I use every single day. It's become like a personal assistant for me.

Technology has always been about making our lives easier and giving us an edge, and that's exactly what AI can do. The best part is that you don't need to be especially technical to learn how to use it.

What things should someone start using ChatGPT for today to immediately make their life easier and more in control of their day?

You just start by asking a question.

Here's where I would begin: ask yourself, "What could I use a little help with?" What's a mundane, everyday task that creates mental load or takes up more time than you'd like? That's the perfect place to start.

Think about how you might outsource that task to ChatGPT. For me, it's meal planning. I have a family of five and three kids to feed, but I don't particularly enjoy figuring out what's for dinner every night. That's where ChatGPT comes in.

I'll open the refrigerator and say, "I have leftover rotisserie chicken, kale, and red onion. What can I make for dinner?" The other day, I was cooking basmati rice and it turned out too watery. I snapped a photo, uploaded it to ChatGPT, and it told me exactly what to do—put the lid on, lower the heat, and dinner was saved.

So, think about the everyday tasks where a little assistance could go a long way. Maybe it's preparing for a job interview. Maybe it's organizing your finances. Maybe it's figuring out seating arrangements for a baby shower. My cousin recently used ChatGPT to create a seating chart for a baby shower where several guests didn't get along—and it worked beautifully.

It's these kinds of everyday challenges where ChatGPT can be incredibly helpful. As a busy working mom of three, I use it constantly to help manage my daily to-do list.

It might be helping me draft an email to a school administrator when I want to strike the right balance between being firm, kind, and professional. It might be reviewing a contract and highlighting areas that deserve a closer look. Or, once again, helping me in the kitchen with meal planning.

When you start thinking of it as a practical everyday tool rather than a piece of technology, that's when you really begin to see its value.

How can people use ChatGPT to plan trips, events, and packed schedules?

Travel and ChatGPT go hand in hand.

In fact, I'm currently using ChatGPT to help plan the Murphy family vacation. I've entered the one week we have available to travel in July, along with our budget, and it's helping me compare destinations like Maine, Colorado, and Dublin.

ChatGPT can help create itineraries, build packing lists, and make travel planning much easier. Once you're on your trip, the image feature can be especially useful. You can snap a photo of a building and ask, "Where am I?" or "What is this landmark?" You can even use it to find the best local coffee shop or discover nearby attractions.

There are so many practical ways to use ChatGPT while traveling. It's like having a travel agent and a tour guide in your pocket.

To get started, visit ChatGPT.com/download and begin using ChatGPT for free today.

About YourUpdateTV:

YourUpdateTV is a property of D S Simon Media. The video included and release was part of a media tour that was produced by D S Simon Media on behalf of OpenAI.

Michael O’Donnell

D S Simon Media

212-736-2727

modonnell@dssimon.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f981418a-2b80-4b3d-aee7-5de25b0852bf