Canon U.S.A., Inc. Expands imageFORCE Lineup with the Launch of imageFORCE C3100 and 4100 Series A3 Multifunction Printers

MELVILLE, N.Y., June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, today announced the strategic expansion of its premier imageFORCE printer portfolio with the launch of the new imageFORCE C3100 Series and imageFORCE 4100 Series A3 multifunction printers (MFPs). Building on the momentum of the previous models of the innovative imageFORCE platform, the new series leverage established core features like great scalability, high-resolution output, extensive security features, and sustainability-focused design elements such as those noted below, while introducing newly enhanced functionalities to meet today’s fast-paced office challenges head-on.

Intended to convey power, adaptability, and drive for the future, the imageFORCE portfolio delivers fleet uniformity and enterprise scalability by consolidating the strengths of Canon's premier workplace technologies into a single, cohesive brand that is designed to adapt seamlessly to modern hybrid and digital environments. This unified ecosystem spans from compact desktop models to robust, high-volume office systems in order to provide a consistent user experience, intuitive interface navigation, and streamlined IT management for devices across both corporate headquarters and smaller work spaces. Additionally, it offers a comprehensive suite of Smart Services, designed to support businesses through every stage of the device management lifecycle—encompassing staging, deployment, monitoring and maintenance, and replacement. Engineered for outstanding operational uptime, the platform also offers various security functionalities.

“The enterprise market is seeing a major push toward infrastructure consolidation right now, and IT buyers heavily prioritize deployment consistency,” said Robert Palmer, research vice president, IDC Imaging Domain. “What stands out about the imageFORCE portfolio is the focus on fleet uniformity. The platform gives organizations a practical way to standardize their print environments under one umbrella.”

This commitment to innovation was also recently recognized by Keypoint Intelligence through a series of prestigious awards. After testing prior models in the imageFORCE portfolio, the organization awarded Canon both its 2026–2028 Most Energy Efficient Toner-Based A3 Brand Award and the 2026-2028 Most Energy Efficient Toner-Based A4 Brand Award for demonstrating power efficiency while maintaining fast print and recovery times. Additionally, Canon was honored with Keypoint’s 2026 A3 Line of the Year Award, which recognizes MPFs that displayed outstanding performance and excellent ease of use across the entire A3 lineup. Building upon this award-winning foundation, the new imageFORCE C3100 and 4100 Series further expand the portfolio to bring greater scalability to today’s dynamic business environments.

The new imageFORCE models include:

The imageFORCE C3100 Series: Replaces the imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX C3900 Series and introduces the 50 page per minute model, the imageFORCE C3150. The series includes four models: C3150, C3135, C3130, and C3126, with print speeds up to 50, 35, 30, and 26 pages per minute (ppm)*, respectively, in black-and-white and color.

The imageFORCE 4100 Series: Replaces the imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX 4900 Series with three robust models: 4145, 4135, and 4125, each delivering black-and-white speeds of up to 45, 35, and 25 ppm*, respectively.

To boost productivity, both series can support robust handling options, including a 2,700-sheet side letter paper deck. For varied scanning needs, the imageFORCE C3100 Series features a standard 270 images per minute (ipm) Single-Pass DADF, while the imageFORCE 4100 Series provides an optional 120 ipm Single-Pass DADF with business card support. Delivering additional technology improvements over their predecessor models, both series introduce updated imageFORCE features of an intuitive user interface and standard D2 Exposure Technology for high-definition 4800 x 2400 dpi print resolution.

Reflecting Canon’s ongoing sustainability efforts to help minimize waste while maintaining high-quality performance, 30 percent of resin material** used in these models is made with recycled plastic material – up from two percent on the conventional Canon office MFP. Additionally, Canon has reduced its use of plastic materials by switching from conventional foam packaging to recyclable interior cardboard packaging materials for the main unit of these devices. The design of the new series also includes advanced processing features and various security functionalities.*** This includes a new built-in visual password strength indicator*** alongside an innovative color-removal scanning tool.

“The expansion of our imageFORCE portfolio with the new C3100 and 4100 Series marks the next logical step in our mission to redefine workplace productivity for the digital age,” said Kiyoshi Oka, executive vice president and general manager, Marketing Strategy Unit, Canon U.S.A., Inc. “These printers deliver the fleet consistency and scalability our customers depend on, while introducing powerful new advancements in high-definition imaging. This expanded lineup provides organizations of all sizes the precise, high-performance tools they need to help them optimize their workflows today and seamlessly navigate future growth."

The imageFORCE C3100 Series and imageFORCE 4100 Series A3 multifunction printers are currently available for ordering and shipping. For more information about the expanding imageFORCE lineup, please visit https://www.usa.canon.com/shop/business/printing/office-printers-copiers/office-printers/multifunction_printer.

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About Canon U.S.A. Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc. is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States, Canada, Latin America, and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $29.5 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc., as of 2025 has ranked in the top-10 for U.S. patents granted for 42 consecutive years.† Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To learn more about Canon, visit www.usa.canon.com and connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/canonusa.

* Print speed is based on internal testing. Print speed may vary depending on the number of copies selected, as well as on the settings for size, type, and orientation of paper.

**Resin materials are inclusive of device covers, cassettes, parts of the user interface and other plastic parts.

*** Many variables can impact the security of a customer’s device and data. Canon does not warrant that the use of its features will prevent malicious attacks, or prevent misuse of devices or data or other security issues.

† Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

Specifications and availability are subject to change without notice.

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