The Gubernatorial Field is Set, Now is the Time to Talk About Water

SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ernie Avila, President of the Association of California Water Agencies (ACWA), issued the following statement in response to Tuesday’s primary election results.

“Between now and the November election, the candidates for California’s governor have an opportunity to champion a nonpartisan issue that unites every resident, business and community - water. Water transcends political lines, offering a shared purpose for all 40 million Californians who depend on a safe, reliable water supply to thrive by facilitating new housing, stabilizing grocery prices for families, and strengthening our communities against wildfires.

ACWA’s Vision for Our Water Future was designed specifically for this moment – to provide a clear and actionable framework to make California’s water supply more reliable and affordable. It’s not a wish list. It’s a roadmap designed to ensure the next administration’s long-term success.

The top gubernatorial candidates must understand and lead on this nonpartisan issue. ACWA stands ready to partner with these future state leaders to turn this forward-looking vision into reality.”

ACWA is the largest statewide coalition of public water agencies in the country. Our approximately 470 public agency members collectively are responsible for 90% of the water delivered to cities, farms, and businesses in California.

Contact: Brei Thompson, brei@calkinpa.com 312-502-6072

Heather Engel, heathere@acwa.com 916-669-2387