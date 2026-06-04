match.asia Launches Exit HealthCheck to Help SMEs Avoid Common M&A Deal Killers

Singapore, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Many SME transactions fail before completion. Buyers and sellers may struggle to align on expectations, valuation gaps can emerge during negotiations, and businesses often enter the market before they are fully prepared for due diligence.

Helps SMEs prepare for better M&A outcomes.

To help address these challenges, match.asia today announced the launch of Exit HealthCheck, a free exit readiness service designed to help SMEs identify potential gaps and improve preparedness before pursuing a sale, capital raise, or strategic transaction.

Based on match.asia's transaction experience, three of the most common reasons SME deals fail to progress are misalignment between buyers and sellers, valuation gaps, and inadequate preparation for the due diligence process.

Through its growing Match NAVI AI ecosystem, match.asia is building practical solutions to address each of these challenges and improve transaction success rates.

Following on the success of Match Value, match.asia's free valuation service, Exit HealthCheck focuses on transaction readiness by helping SMEs assess areas commonly scrutinised by buyers and investors, including financial reporting, operational maturity, governance, management depth, customer concentration, and transaction preparedness.

Since incorporation in 2024, match.asia has built a rapidly growing proprietary dataset and network of over 200 verified sellers and 1,000 accredited buyers across 8 markets, supporting its matching, valuation, and transaction-readiness capabilities.

Founded by experienced dealmakers who have worked as advisers, investors, buyers, and founders, match.asia combines a wide regional buyer-seller network, proprietary matching capabilities, and hands-on M&A execution support on a success-fee-only basis.

“Many SME owners only discover weaknesses in their business when buyers uncover them during due diligence,” said Marcus Yeung, CEO and Co-Founder of match.asia.

“By that stage, valuation expectations may need to be revised, buyer confidence may be affected, and transactions can become significantly more difficult to complete. Exit HealthCheck is designed to help business owners identify these issues earlier and improve their readiness before entering the market.”

He added:

“In our experience, many SME transactions fail because buyers and sellers are not properly aligned, valuation expectations differ, or businesses enter the M&A process before they are ready. Match NAVI AI, Match Value, and Exit HealthCheck were built to address these challenges. By improving alignment, reducing valuation misunderstandings, and helping businesses prepare earlier, we believe we can reduce wasted discussions and increase the probability of successful outcomes.”

Business owners exploring M&A can evaluate their readiness for a future transaction at no cost via: Exit HealthCheck

About match.asia

match.asia is the end-to-end deal platform for SMEs in Asia. Founded in 2024 and headquartered in Singapore, the company connects verified sellers with aligned investors using structured data and proprietary AI matching technology, supporting every stage of the deal journey from discovery to close. For more information, visit www.match.asia.

Press Inquiries

Marcus Yeung

CEO, match.asia

contact@match.asia

https://match.asia/