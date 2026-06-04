ANNOUNCEMENT





A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Registration of capital decrease in connection with cancellation of treasury shares completed





Further to the announcement of 25 March 2026 regarding the decision to decrease the share capital with nominally DKK 1,133,114,000 by cancellation of treasury shares it is hereby confirmed that the capital decrease has been registered with the Danish Business Authority today.

The capital decrease is divided into 170,003 A shares of nominally DKK 1,000 and 963,111 B shares of nominally DKK 1,000.

After registration of the capital decrease, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S’ share capital amounts to nominally DKK 14,695,828,000 with DKK 9,586,488,000 as A share capital and DKK 5,109,340,000 as B share capital, respectively, divided into:

A shares of DKK 1,000 9,586,385 shares A shares of DKK 500 206 shares B shares of DKK 1,000 5,109,279 shares B shares of DKK 500 122 shares

The decreased share capital admitted to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen has been sought executed with effect as soon as possible.

Copenhagen, 4 June 2026





Contact person: Head of Investor Relations, Martin Dunwoodie, tel. +45 3363 3484





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