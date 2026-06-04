Onchain Stocks Hit $5.5 Billion in Volume, Yet Most Trading Still Follows U.S. Market Hours, New Report Finds





SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tokenized equities are beginning to show what real-world asset adoption looks like at scale: global access to public markets, retail participation across chains, and growing demand for familiar financial products outside traditional brokerage systems - but the market still behaves largely like traditional equities.

According to a new report released by Bitget Wallet , based on onchain trading activity from Ondo Global Markets, tokenized equities generated more than $5.5 billion in trading volume across 2.8 million trades and over 180,000 wallets through May 2026. Based on activity across Ethereum and BNB Chain, the report examines how users are actually trading tokenized stocks, ETFs, commodities, and other onchain financial assets.

The data suggests tokenized equities are functioning less as a parallel financial system and more as a new access layer to Wall Street. Despite 24/7 infrastructure, approximately 52% of trading volume still occurs during U.S. market hours, while weekend activity accounts for just 0.55% of total volume.

The findings also point to a market where retail access is expanding faster than liquidity depth. Trades below $500 account for nearly 64% of all transactions but only 5% of total volume. Meanwhile, trades above $50,000 represent just 0.5% of transactions while contributing to 35% of trading volume.

AI-linked equities have emerged as the clearest driver of activity, accounting for roughly 35-40% of recent trading volume. While NVIDIA-related exposure leads overall activity, the report finds stronger accumulation patterns across companies tied to AI infrastructure, memory, and enterprise software, including Micron, Qualcomm, Microsoft and Snowflake.

The report also identifies growing demand beyond technology stocks. Tokenized silver and gold products recorded some of the broadest retail participation across the dataset, suggesting that globally accessible exposure to commodities and ETFs may become one of the more durable use cases for tokenized financial assets.

Chain-level activity shows distinct market behavior emerging across ecosystems. BNB Chain accounts for more than 75% of total trading volume and the majority of participating wallets, while Ethereum users trade at significantly larger average sizes and display stronger accumulation behavior. The same tokenized assets often show different flow patterns depending on the chain.

“Tokenized equities are not replacing traditional markets, but they are widening access to them,” said Alvin Kan, COO of Bitget Wallet. “The significance of this market is that users can now access global equities, ETFs, and commodities through onchain infrastructure that operates beyond the limitations of local brokerage systems.”

The report concludes that the next challenge for tokenized equities is not asset issuance, but market quality: liquidity, retention, pricing efficiency outside U.S. trading hours, and user experience across chains.

Read the full report " Beyond the RWA Hype: How Tokenized Stocks Are Actually Trading Onchain " to see the complete data.

About Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet is an everyday finance app designed to make crypto simple, secure, and usable in daily life. Serving over 90 million users worldwide, it offers an all-in-one platform to swap and earn crypto, and pay in stablecoins with crypto cards . The app enables faster and borderless onchain finance, supported by advanced security and a $300 million user protection fund. Bitget Wallet operates as a fully self-custodial wallet and does not hold or control user funds, private keys, or user data. Transactions are signed by users and executed on public blockchains.

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For media inquiries, contact media.web3@bitget.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/70e3fdc1-3d26-4a8d-bb59-bff254b714d0