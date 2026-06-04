Virtune informs about an update from index provider MarketVector regarding the underlying price source for index ETPs

This information is such that the issuer is obliged to make public pursuant to Chapter 15, Section 8 of the Swedish Securities Market Act (2007:528).

Stockholm, 4 June 2026 – Virtune announces that as of 19 June 2026, the issuer’s index provider MarketVector will carry out a technical update of the underlying price source for crypto assets used for daily NAV (“Net Asset Value”) calculations. The price source will be changed from CCData to BITA.

This adjustment applies to Virtune’s index ETPs specified below and solely entails a change of the data source used in the daily NAV (“Net Asset Value”) calculations. The change does not affect the value of the products, their structure, trading, or investors in any way. No action is required from investors.



Updated final terms will be published and made available on 19 June 2026.



Virtune Crypto Top 10 Index ETP SEK (ISIN: SE0020052207)

Virtune Crypto Top 10 Index ETP EUR (ISIN: SE0020052215)

Virtune Crypto Altcoin Index ETP (ISIN: SE0023260716)

Virtune Coinbase 50 Index ETP (ISIN: SE0024738389)



Press Contact

Christopher Kock, CEO Virtune AB (Publ)

Christopher@virtune.com

+46 70 073 45 64

Virtune with its headquarters in Stockholm is a regulated Swedish digital asset manager and issuer of crypto exchange traded products on regulated European exchanges. With regulatory compliance, strategic collaborations with industry leaders and our proficient team, we empower investors on a global level to access innovative and sophisticated investment products that are aligned with the evolving landscape of the global crypto market.



Cryptocurrency investments are associated with high risk. Virtune does not provide investment advice. Investments are made at your own risk. Securities may increase or decrease in value, and there is no guarantee that you will recover your invested capital. Please read the prospectus, KID, terms at www.virtune.com.