Sustainability LIVE unveils first 2026 London Summit panel: The Future of Net Zero Automotive

London, 04 June 2026 – Sustainability LIVE: The London Summit 2026 has announced its first panel discussion, focusing on the automotive sector's transition to net zero. Taking place on 8-9 September 2026 at the QEII Centre, London, the event will bring together senior industry leaders to address decarbonisation challenges and opportunities. The panel, titled 'The future of net zero automotive', will feature executives from Toyota Motor Europe, Constellation Automotive Group, and HellermannTyton.

Sustainability LIVE is co-located with Procurement LIVE and Supply Chain LIVE, offering attendees a comprehensive view of sustainability across interconnected industries.

The session will examine how the automotive sector is accelerating towards net zero targets. Discussions will centre on decarbonising manufacturing processes and supply chains, scaling electrification and sustainable fuels, and navigating the regulatory, technological, and market challenges required to deliver long-term environmental impact.

Industry leaders will share practical insights on the complexities of automotive decarbonisation, from production line innovations to supply chain transformation. The panel aims to provide actionable strategies for organisations working to meet ambitious sustainability goals whilst maintaining commercial viability.





The Future of Electric Cars panel discussion at Sustainability LIVE: The Net Zero Summit, 2026

Driving the conversation forward

The panel brings together three senior executives with extensive experience in automotive sustainability. Leon van der Merwe, Vice President of Energy Business at Toyota Motor Europe, will share insights on energy transition strategies. Daniel Quelch, Group Head of ESG at Constellation Automotive Group, will discuss ESG integration across automotive operations. Andrew Leyland, Group President and CEO of HellermannTyton, will contribute perspectives on manufacturing's role in sustainability.

Andrew Leyland commented: "Manufacturers are all too often labelled as the significant contributors and causes of sustainability challenges faced by society. However, with the right mindset we are perhaps most uniquely able to contribute to achieving the challenging goals set by consumers and society as a whole, often in ways that might not be entirely obvious at first glance. Rather than shirk away from the discussion, I believe that only by participating in debate about the future of our industry can we make a meaningful contribution to a more sustainable future, and I look forward to an exchange of views on the topic."

Relevance to the sustainability sector

The automotive industry represents a critical sector in the global transition to net zero, accounting for significant carbon emissions across manufacturing, supply chains, and end-use. As regulatory frameworks tighten and consumer expectations evolve, automotive companies face mounting pressure to demonstrate tangible progress on decarbonisation.

This panel addresses the practical realities of implementing net zero strategies in a complex, global industry. By bringing together voices from manufacturing, automotive retail, and supply chain sectors, the discussion will offer attendees insights into cross-industry collaboration and innovation.

What's next for Sustainability LIVE

Sustainability LIVE: The London Summit 2026 will continue to announce additional speakers, panel discussions, and workshops in the coming months. The event will feature content across climate action, ESG, green finance, supply chain responsibility, and the circular economy. Further programme details and speaker announcements will be released throughout the summer.

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About Sustainability LIVE

Sustainability LIVE is a global hybrid event series that brings together leaders, innovators, and changemakers who are driving progress in sustainability. Through a mix of keynotes, fireside chats, panels, and hands-on workshops, the event explores the ideas, strategies, and solutions that are shaping a more sustainable future.

From climate action and ESG to green finance, supply chain responsibility, and the circular economy, each edition is a chance to learn from real-world examples, connect with peers, and be part of meaningful conversations. Whether attending in person or online, Sustainability LIVE gives you the space to share, discover, and get inspired to make a difference.

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