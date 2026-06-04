Lexitas Recognized Across Multiple Categories in Missouri Lawyers Media Reader Ranking Awards

HOUSTON, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexitas, a leading provider of technology enabled litigation support services, today announced it has been recognized in the Missouri Lawyers Media Reader Ranking Awards across multiple categories, highlighting the company’s continued commitment to delivering reliable, high-quality service and innovative solutions to the Missouri legal community.

In the 2026 Reader Rankings, Lexitas earned recognition in the following categories:

Online Deposition Services

Courtroom Presentation Provider

Document Management Services

Alternative Dispute Resolution

Deposition Video Provider

Court Reporting/Deposition Service

Independent Arbitrator

Non-Association CLE Provider

This recognition reflects feedback from attorneys, claims professionals, and legal stakeholders, and underscores Lexitas’ strength across its comprehensive suite of services.

“These recognitions are a direct reflection of the trust our clients place in us and the dedication of our team,” said Nishat Mehta, Chief Executive Officer of Lexitas. “We are proud to be recognized across so many areas of our business, and we remain committed to delivering reliable, high-quality service and technology that support our clients at every stage of the legal process.”

The Missouri Lawyers Media Reader Ranking Awards highlight top providers serving the legal community, based on votes from attorneys, legal professionals, and industry stakeholders. The 2026 results reinforce Lexitas’ continued leadership across core service areas that are critical to successful case outcomes.

Lexitas’ recognition across multiple categories reflects its mission to provide responsive, technology-enabled solutions that help clients operate more efficiently while maintaining the highest levels of accuracy, reliability, and service.

Winners can be viewed at the Missouri Lawyers Media Reader Ranking Awards website. Missouri Lawyers Media 2026 Reader Rankings winners

Founded in 1987, Lexitas, the leading provider of technology-enabled litigation services, delivers legal support expertise in Court Reporting, Record Retrieval, Process Service, and Legal Staffing services that are truly Critical to the Case. The company has been recognized by Inc. as a 2025 Best in Business Award winner for Best AI Implementation in the Extra-Large Company category, following its inclusion on the 2024 Best in Business list. Lexitas also earned a place on the Inc. 5000 list for nine consecutive years, reflecting sustained growth and industry impact. Serving legal, insurance, and corporate leaders, Lexitas leverages proprietary technology and highly responsive professional services to help move the practice and business of law forward.

About Lexitas

Lexitas is the industry-leading legal tech provider of solutions for the legal profession, serving lawyers, law firms, courts, corporations, third-party administrators, and insurance companies across the country. Lexitas’ product offerings include court reporting, record retrieval, legal staffing, commercial contracts outsourcing, document review, and process service. With customized, high-quality solutions backed by more than 1,300 full-time team members, Lexitas is ready to deploy—anytime, anywhere. For more information, visit https://lexitaslegal.com.

Media Contact:

Jocelyn Durant, SVP of Marketing | jocelyn.durant@lexitaslegal.com