Screen-Free Summer Survival Tips for Parents





Key facts of this press release:

Raddish Kids, the original cooking subscription box for families and kids ages 4 – 14+, helps transform screen-free summer days into hands-on culinary adventures when school is out of session

The American Academy of Child & Adolescent Psychiatry reported that the average U.S. child ages 8 – 18 spends seven and a half hours daily watching or using screens

For families looking for summer ‘travel’ while staying close to home, Raddish Kids' global cooking subscription box introduces children to new countries, cultures and cooking traditions through hands-on culinary experiences

NEW YORK CITY, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summer break offers children a chance to explore, discover and create memories beyond the classroom. Yet, for many families, long summer days often lead to increased screen time. As parents search for engaging alternatives, Raddish Kids, the original cooking subscription box for kids trusted by more than 500,000 families, helps transform kitchens into spaces for screen-free learning, family connection and global discovery.

According to the American Academy of Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, children ages 8 – 18 spend an average of seven and a half hours per day using screens. Additional research from Common Sense, the fifth in a series of cross-sectional surveys tracking the habits of children ages zero to eight, found that 58 percent of children own a tablet by age four and 68 percent by age eight.

During summer months when school routines disappear, many parents look for activities that keep children engaged while encouraging creativity, independence and real-world skill development. Raddish Kids transforms those opportunities into hands-on experiences families can enjoy together through cooking, baking culinary exploration.

Raddish Kids is built on the simple belief that the kitchen is where kids gain confidence and families connect. Its three monthly subscription boxes help kids build real-life skills while discovering new foods, cultures, and cooking techniques through illustrated recipes, kid-designed tools, and hands-on activities. All recipes are high-quality and chef-designed, making meals just as exciting for kids to create as they are enjoyable for the whole family to eat.

“Summer creates a unique challenge and opportunity for families to slow down, disconnect from screens and spend meaningful time together,” said Maegan Zelner, Chief Operating Officer at Raddish Kids. “Raddish Kids turns the kitchen into a hands-on adventure that builds confidence, sparks curiosity and creates lasting family memories everyone will carry long after summer ends.”

One way families are turning screen-free summer into an adventure is through Raddish Kids' global cooking subscription box, a culinary passport designed for children ages 6 to 14+ in exploring the world through food. While summer is often associated with travel and discovery, Raddish Kids brings those experiences home through authentic recipes, cultural activities and hands-on cooking adventures that introduce children to new countries, traditions and flavors each month.

This month’s global cooking kit – World Fusion – highlights how food can bring cultures together through creative recipes inspired by traditions from around the globe. Top French fries with traditional Greek ingredients, make Mexican street tacos filled with Indian-spiced chicken and assemble American sliders inspired by a favorite Chinese dish. The kit gives families a way to begin their summer adventures from the kitchen counter, discovering new cultures one recipe at a time.

Families interested in screen-free adventures can explore today at RaddishKids.com. Recurring subscriptions are available on monthly, 6- and 12-month cadences, with free shipping included with every order.

Raddish Kids Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is Raddish Kids?

Raddish Kids is a subscription box designed for children ages 4 – 14+

It turns everyday cooking into a fun, educational family experience

Raddish Kids builds confidence and real-life skills in the kitchen through hands-on cooking

Each Raddish Kids kit includes illustrated recipes, kid-friendly kitchen tools, and learning activities that connect cooking with seasonal and global themes

What can I do with my kids this summer that doesn’t involve screens?

The most engaging summer activities combine creativity, learning and hands-on participation

Cooking together gives children an opportunity to build real-life skills while staying engaged and active

Raddish Kids helps transform long summer days into interactive culinary adventures that encourage curiosity, confidence and family connection

What does a Raddish Kids cooking kit include?

Step-by-step illustrated recipes that are chef- and educator-designed the entire family will enjoy

Quality kitchen tool designed for young chefs

Culinary skill-building tips

Themed activities that teach cooking techniques and cultural food traditions

Table talk cards to spark conversation at the dinner table

Sturdy shopping list card to bring to the store

Woven iron-on apron patch to celebrate new cooking achievements

How can I keep my kids entertained during summer break?

Children thrive when they have opportunities to explore, create and learn through experience

Activities like cooking and baking help keep kids engaged while building independence and problem-solving skills

Raddish Kids subscription boxes provide new projects and experiences families can enjoy together throughout the summer

What are some screen-free activities kids can do at home during summer?

Hands-on activities often keep children engaged longer than passive entertainment

Cooking, baking, crafts and educational projects can help children develop practical skills while having fun

Raddish Kids combines cooking, learning and cultural exploration into an activity families can enjoy together at home

What are some summer travel ideas if we’re staying close to home?

Families do not have to travel far to discover new cultures and experiences

Exploring global cuisines, traditions and foods from different countries can bring the excitement of travel into everyday family life

Raddish Kids’ global cooking subscription box serves as a culinary passport, helping children discover the world through authentic recipes and hands-on activities from home

What are educational summer activities kids actually enjoy?

Ones designed specifically for children and families alike, such as Raddish Kids, teach foundational kitchen techniques through illustrated recipes and hands-on activities

These guided experiences help children gain confidence and develop real-life cooking abilities

How can kids develop healthy eating habits?

Kids often develop healthier eating habits when actively participating in meal preparation

Cooking subscription boxes like Raddish Kids encourage children to explore new flavors, ingredients, and global cuisines while building confidence in the kitchen

This helps foster curiosity about food and supports a more positive, lifelong relationship with healthy eating

About Raddish Kids

Raddish Kids is the original cooking subscription box for kids, empowering more than 500,000 young chefs (and counting!) to cook with confidence, expand their palates, and build real-life skills in the kitchen. Raddish Kids offers three monthly cooking subscriptions across cooking, baking and global cuisine, each designed by parents, educators and chefs to help kids discover the joy of cooking through beautifully illustrated recipes, culinary tools and hands-on activities the whole family can enjoy. Known for its delicious, real recipes and easy-to-follow format, Raddish Kids helps kids take ownership in the kitchen while inspiring families to cook, connect and try new foods together. Founded in 2014, Raddish Kids has shipped more than two million kits worldwide and continues to inspire curiosity, confidence and meaningful family moments around food. For more information, visit RaddishKids.com or follow Raddish Kids on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and YouTube.