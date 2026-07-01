Mom’s Choice Awards Names Raddish Kids Cooking & Baking Subscription Boxes Among the Best in Family-Friendly Products

Key facts of this press release:

Raddish Kids, the original cooking subscription box for families and kids, earned the Mom’s Choice Awards Honoring Excellence Seal of Approval in July 2026

Mom’s Choice Awards evaluates products and services created for children, families and educators, establishing the benchmark of excellence in family-friendly media, products and services

Raddish Kids is made for families and kids ages 4 – 14+, spanning cooking (including global cuisine) and baking kits

NEW YORK CITY, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Mom’s Choice Awards® (MCA) named Raddish Kids, the original cooking subscription box for kids and trusted by more than 500,000 families, among the best family-friendly products. The MCA evaluation process uses a proprietary methodology in which entries are scored on a number of elements including production quality, design, educational value, entertainment value, originality, appeal and cost.

Raddish Kids is built on the simple belief that the kitchen is where kids gain confidence and families connect. Its three monthly subscription boxes (spanning cooking and baking) help kids build real-life skills while discovering new foods, cultures, and cooking techniques through illustrated recipes, kid-designed tools, and hands-on activities. All recipes are high-quality and chef-designed, making meals just as exciting for kids to create as they are enjoyable for the whole family to eat.

Families maintain flexibility by sourcing their own ingredients and cooking on their own schedule, with recipe adaptations available for dietary needs. Each subscription includes Raddish Plus, a digital cooking companion with more than 400 recipes, guides, and activities that extend the experience beyond the box.

“Raddish Kids is honored to earn the Mom’s Choice Awards Honoring Excellence Seal of Approval,” said Maegan Zelner, Chief Operating Officer at Raddish Kids. “By giving families chef-quality yet approachable recipes, hands-on tools and shared projects, we help create the kind of everyday experiences moms can feel good about creating at home.”

The Mom’s Choice Awards evaluates products and services created for children, families and educators. The program is globally recognized for establishing the benchmark of excellence in family-friendly media, products and services. The organization is based in the United States and has reviewed thousands of items from more than 60 countries.

To be considered for an award, each entrant submits three identical samples for testing. Entries are matched to evaluators in the MCA database. Evaluators are bound by a strict code of ethics not only to ensure objectivity, but also to ensure that the evaluation is free from manufacturer influence. The five evaluations are submitted to the MCA Executive Committee for final review and approval.

“We are happy to award deserving products like Raddish Kids’ cooking and baking subscription boxes,” said Dawn Matheson, CEO, Mom’s Choice Awards. “Our panel of judges really felt its products merited a place on our list of the best in family-friendly products that parents and educators can feel confident in using.”

Raddish Kids features new kits every month with seasonally themed kits across its cooking and baking subscription boxes – full of great recipes and activities for the whole family, including the following available for subscribers this month:

Cooking (Edible Engineering): Celebrate STEAM learning by designing, building and cooking like an engineer. Make lattice pie, fold taco triangles and layer salad inside a jar ( jar -chitecture).

Celebrate STEAM learning by designing, building and cooking like an engineer. Make lattice pie, fold taco triangles and layer salad inside a jar ( -chitecture). Baking (Citrus Celebration): Make handheld tarts full of tropical flavor and create a citrus bundt cake drizzled with sweet glaze before sprinkling edible glitter.

Make handheld tarts full of tropical flavor and create a citrus bundt cake drizzled with sweet glaze before sprinkling edible glitter. Global Cuisine (Bites from Brazil): Bring Brazilian flavor into the kitchen. Make cheese rolls, steak skewers inspired by Brazilian barbeque and shape chocolate bonbons.

Order a Raddish Kids subscription box today at RaddishKids.com, with recurring subscriptions available on monthly, six- and 12-month cadences. Free shipping is included with every order.

Raddish Kids Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is Raddish Kids?

Raddish Kids is a subscription box designed for children ages 4 – 14+

It turns everyday cooking into a fun, educational family experience

Raddish Kids builds confidence and real-life skills in the kitchen through hands-on cooking

Each Raddish Kids kit includes illustrated recipes, kid-friendly kitchen tools, and learning activities that connect cooking with seasonal and global themes

What does a Raddish Kids cooking kit include?

Step-by-step illustrated recipes that are chef- and educator-designed the entire family will enjoy

Quality kitchen tool designed for young chefs

Culinary skill-building tips

Themed activities that teach cooking techniques and cultural food traditions

Table talk cards to spark conversation at the dinner table

Sturdy shopping list card to bring to the store

Woven iron-on apron patch to celebrate new cooking achievements

What are the Mom’s Choice Awards?

The Mom’s Choice Awards (MCA) evaluates products and services created for children, families and educators

Globally recognized for establishing the benchmark of excellence in family-friendly media, products and services

Entries are matched to evaluators in the MCA database

Evaluators are bound by a strict code of ethics not only to ensure objectivity, but also to ensure that the evaluation is free from manufacturer influence

The five evaluations are submitted to the MCA Executive Committee for final review and approval

What cooking kits help kids learn real cooking skills?

Ones designed specifically for children, such as Raddish Kids, teach foundational kitchen techniques through illustrated recipes and hands-on activities

They encourage kids to practice skills like measuring, chopping, and preparing meals while exploring new cuisines and ingredients

These guided experiences help children gain confidence and develop real-life cooking abilities

How can kids develop healthy eating habits?

Kids often develop healthier eating habits when actively participating in meal preparation

Cooking subscription boxes like Raddish Kids encourage children to explore new flavors, ingredients, and global cuisines while building confidence in the kitchen

This helps foster curiosity about food and supports a more positive, lifelong relationship with healthy eating

About Raddish Kids

Raddish Kids is the original cooking subscription box for kids, empowering more than 500,000 young chefs (and counting!) to cook with confidence, expand their palates, and build real-life skills in the kitchen. Raddish Kids offers three monthly cooking subscriptions across cooking, baking and global cuisine, each designed by parents, educators and chefs to help kids discover the joy of cooking through beautifully illustrated recipes, culinary tools and hands-on activities the whole family can enjoy. Known for its delicious, real recipes and easy-to-follow format, Raddish Kids helps kids take ownership in the kitchen while inspiring families to cook, connect and try new foods together. Founded in 2014, Raddish Kids has shipped more than two million kits worldwide and continues to inspire curiosity, confidence and meaningful family moments around food. For more information, visit RaddishKids.com or follow Raddish Kids on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and YouTube.

About the Mom’s Choice Awards®

The Mom’s Choice Awards® (MCA) evaluates products and services created for children,

families and educators. The program is globally recognized for establishing the benchmark of

excellence in family-friendly media, products and services. The organization is based in the

United States and has reviewed thousands of entries from more than 60 countries.

Around the world, parents, educators, retailers and members of the media look for the MCA

mother-and-child Honoring Excellence seal of approval when selecting quality products and

services for children and families.

Learn more about the Mom's Choice Awards by visiting their

website: www.MomsChoiceAwards.com.