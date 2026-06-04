Bloomberg Selects Apptopia to Provide Mobile App Data on the Terminal

BOSTON, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apptopia, the leading provider of mobile consumer activity data, announced the availability of its app data across 2,000 tickers globally on {ALTD<GO>}, an investment research function on the Bloomberg Terminal that provides users with near real-time actionable insights. After rigorous evaluation, Bloomberg selected Apptopia to be its flagship mobile data provider, strengthening the coverage of technology and consumer companies globally on the Bloomberg Terminal.

Apptopia provides institutional investors with mobile app insights on publicly traded companies and their competitors. This data can serve as an early indicator of consumer trends affecting company revenues, transaction volume, and subscribers — giving institutional investors an edge ahead of earnings. Apptopia provides Bloomberg Terminal users with app downloads, monthly active user, and total time spent data on more than seven million mobile apps across 190 countries. The data is delivered on a 14-day lag, dating back to 2016. Mutual clients of Bloomberg and Apptopia will have access to additional premium metrics on a reduced lag.





Apptopia mobile consumer alternative date accessible via {ALTD <GO>} on the Bloomberg Terminal.

{ALTD <GO>} is Bloomberg’s Alternative Data Analytics Platform that gives clients a decisive edge and near real time data analytics on public and private company performance alongside traditional market data, broker research, estimates and news. Integrating Apptopia's data directly into the Bloomberg Terminal gives Terminal users a more complete, multi-dimensional view of company performance. It enables investors to identify inflection points ahead of earnings that may differ from consensus expectations.

Richard Lai, Global Head of Alternative Data at Bloomberg, said: “We continue to expand the breadth and quality of alternative data analytics available on the Bloomberg Terminal to help clients uncover faster, more predictive signals and generate alpha. Apptopia is one of the industry’s most trusted providers of mobile app intelligence, and we are excited to bring this dataset to clients via {ALTD <GO>}. By integrating Apptopia’s data with our increasing portfolio of high-quality alternative datasets, we can provide clients with a deeper and more comprehensive view of company performance, along with an expanded set of Bloomberg-built company KPI estimates.”

Jonathan Kay, Founder and CEO of Apptopia, said: “People are spending upwards of six hours per day on their mobile devices, making mobile app activity one of the most predictive consumer signals available to investors. We relish the opportunity to work more closely with Bloomberg, leveling-up our offering to provide high quality consumer signals directly within your existing Terminal workflow.”

With Data Entitlements in {ALTD <GO>}, mutual clients of Bloomberg and Apptopia can get access to premium metrics like daily active users and in-app purchase revenue, on a reduced lag for all data points. This is a seamless workflow integration for shared customers where Apptopia’s entitled data flows through Bloomberg’s analytical tools for company financials, broker estimates, news, and charts. It’s this context that will give investors the confidence they need to act on Apptopia mobile data ahead of earnings.

Apptopia remains the exclusive source of disaggregate, user-level metrics stemming from its proprietary panel of 15 million user devices. Intraday estimates with lag times as short as two hours are also only available directly through Apptopia.

About Apptopia

Apptopia provides institutional investors with mobile app intelligence on publicly traded companies and their competitors. Its proprietary consumer panel of 15 million devices tracks engagement and cross-app behavior. These insights reveal how consumers shift between competitors, which segments are churning, and how engagement patterns signal business performance. This data serves as an early indicator of consumer trends affecting company revenues, helping institutional investors make better decisions ahead of earnings. Apptopia is the leading mobile data provider of YipitData.

About the Bloomberg Terminal

For more than four decades, the Bloomberg Terminal has revolutionized the financial services industry by bringing transparency and innovation to the capital markets. Trusted by the world’s most influential decision-makers, the Terminal provides real-time access to news, data, insights and trading tools that help our customers turn knowledge into action.

About Bloomberg

Bloomberg is a global leader in business and financial information, delivering trusted data, news, and insights that bring transparency, efficiency, and fairness to markets. The company helps connect influential communities across the global financial ecosystem via reliable technology solutions that enable our customers to make more informed decisions and foster better collaboration. For more information, visit Bloomberg.com/company or request a demo .

Media Contacts

Apptopia: Adam Blacker, ablacker@apptopia.com , +1 (781) 974-9160

Bloomberg: Robert Madden, rmadden29@bloomberg.net , +1 (646) 803-0794

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/11bb6ec1-e7c9-49d1-848a-8620a74e1eb4



