project44 Appoints Karthik Somasundaram as Vice President of Engineering

CHICAGO, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- project44, the Decision Intelligence Platform for the modern supply chain, today announced the appointment of Karthik Somasundaram as Vice President of Engineering. Based in Bengaluru, India, Somasundaram brings more than 25 years of engineering leadership experience across enterprise software, cloud platforms, data infrastructure, and AI. Karthik will play a central role in scaling project44's global engineering organization.

Karthik joined project44 in November 2025 and has already begun driving engineering execution across the company's Bengaluru operations. His appointment formalizes his leadership role as project44 continues to invest in its global engineering footprint to support the rapid growth of the Movement platform.

Most recently, Karthik served as VP of Engineering and Site Lead at Neuron7.ai, an AI-powered service intelligence platform, where he led engineering operations and helped scale the company's product capabilities. Prior to that, he spent four years as Director of Engineering at Rubrik, the cloud data management and security company, overseeing engineering teams in Bengaluru responsible for building resilient, enterprise-grade data protection solutions.

Before Rubrik, Karthik served as Director of Engineering at Cisco for more than five years, driving engineering initiatives across networking and enterprise technology platforms. He also held engineering leadership positions at Oracle, where he led integration efforts for the ClearApp acquisition into Oracle Enterprise Manager, and at CA Technologies, where he was a Principal Engineer on the mobile analytics platform following the acqui-hire of MobileOps, helping design and architect a system capable of processing 200 million mobile events per day.

His career reflects a consistent track record of building and scaling high-performing engineering teams, leading platform integrations following acquisitions, and delivering enterprise software at global scale across both the Bay Area and India.

Jonathan Scherr, Chief Strategy and Operations Officer at project44, commented:

"Karthik's leadership is already having a meaningful impact on our engineering organization. His experience building enterprise-grade systems at Rubrik, Cisco, and Oracle, combined with his deep roots in Bengaluru's engineering community, makes him the ideal person to grow and lead our India engineering hub as we scale Movement globally."

Karthik shared his perspective on joining project44:

"Joining project44 is an incredible opportunity, and I couldn't be more energized by what this team is building. I'm excited to bring my experience scaling enterprise engineering organizations and delivering high-performance, AI-driven platforms to help grow project44's engineering capabilities globally. The combination of world-class data assets and a clear AI-native vision makes this one of the most compelling engineering challenges in enterprise software today."

In his role, Karthik will lead engineering teams across Bengaluru, focusing on platform scalability, engineering velocity, and the continued development of project44's AI-powered capabilities. His leadership will be instrumental as project44 expands its engineering capacity to meet growing global demand for the Movement platform.

Learn more about project44's Decision Intelligence Platform at www.project44.com.

About project44

project44 is the Decision Intelligence Platform for the modern supply chain. Its context-based AI transforms fragmented logistics management into unified intelligence, bringing certainty to global supply chain operations. With intelligent transportation management, end-to-end visibility, yard management, and last mile solutions, project44 connects over 1.5 billion shipments annually for over 1,000 leading brands in manufacturing, automotive, retail, life sciences, food and beverage, CPG, and oil, chemical and gas. Learn more at project44.com.

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