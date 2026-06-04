Free Brain Health Assessments Available During June

WASHINGTON, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alzheimer’s research sites across the country are recognizing Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month by offering free memory screenings for adults age 55 and older. Throughout June, researchers are raising awareness about brain health and the importance of learning about ways to mitigate risk factors related to dementia and how to talk with doctors about memory concerns and opportunities available to them.

While awareness of healthy lifestyle habits is widespread, many Americans do not realize their role in reducing dementia risk. Although three out of four Americans recognize the value of these habits for brain health, fewer than half understand that they may also help lower the likelihood of developing dementia.1 The month-long observance is an opportunity to encourage conversations about brain health, promote early detection, and connect individuals with resources that can support cognitive wellness throughout aging.

Participating sites for no cost memory screens include:

Northeast

Southeast

Midwest

South

West

Canada

Memory screenings in a private setting can be scheduled by appointment at each participating site. Following the scheduled assessment, individuals may meet one-on-one with a healthcare professional to review results and discuss any questions or concerns. While a memory assessment is not a diagnosis, it can guide individuals toward appropriate next steps.

Early detection of memory problems can provide access to more intervention options and improve quality of life. It may also help individuals learn whether they are eligible to participate in clinical trials focusing on slowing the progression of memory disorders.

For more information on services, including memory screenings, please contact the site nearest to you directly.

For Immediate Release:

For local media interested in highlighting a community research site, contact media@globalalzplatform.org for interviews.

About the Global Alzheimer’s Platform Foundation (GAP):

The international nonprofit Global Alzheimer’s Platform Foundation was founded to speed the delivery of Alzheimer’s treatments and other neurological therapies with a commitment to lowering the cost and improving the efficacy of ADRD clinical trials to ensure that no one is left behind. As part of its mission, GAP supports more than 100 clinical research sites worldwide through study start-up and recruitment activities, promoting the use of state-of-the-art biomarker technology and inclusivity in research studies, as well as celebrating the citizen scientists who make research possible.

1 https://www.alz.org/getmedia/ef8f48f9-ad36-48ea-87f9-b74034635c1e/alzheimers-facts-and-figures.pdf