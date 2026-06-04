Sun Cruiser and G/FORE Elevate Golf Course Style with New Limited-Edition Apparel Collection

BOSTON, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Cruiser, the fast-growing ready-to-drink spirits brand and Official Ready-to-Drink Cocktail of the U.S. Open and U.S. Women’s Open presented by Ally, is teaming up with luxury golf lifestyle brand G/FORE on a limited-edition 17-piece collection dropping today. Where premium sport meets old-school, outdoor fun, this collection mixes G/FORE’s bold, colorful style with the easygoing energy that Sun Cruiser fans bring to the course.

The Sun Cruiser x G/FORE collection spans apparel and accessories for men and women – from polos, quarter‑zips and hoodies to hats, bags, golf gloves, and more. Inspired by what Sun Cruiser does best: premium quality, easygoing energy, and time in the sunshine, each piece is designed to carry the Sun Cruiser vibe from the first tee to the 19th hole. Shop the full collection exclusively on Sun Cruiser’s e-store.

“Sun Cruiser is a go-to for our fans when they’re heading out for a day on the golf course, so we wanted to make sure they look great while they’re out there by partnering with one of the biggest names in golf apparel,” said Erica Taylor, senior brand director for Sun Cruiser. “G/FORE brings the same effortless quality and laid-back energy our drinkers love, and this collection is sure to elevate their style on and off the course.”

“We’re excited to be partnering with Sun Cruiser for their bespoke collection. Their laidback and vibrant aesthetic meshes perfectly with our summer-ready designs. We can’t wait to see fans in these styles on the course and beyond,” said Sabina Wood, director of creative marketing at G/FORE.

And no 19th hole look is complete without a Sun Cruiser in hand. Crafted with premium vodka and real ingredients, Sun Cruiser’s lineup of ready-to-drink iced teas and lemonades is made with no bubbles for smooth, all-day sipping. At 100 calories, 1g of sugar, and 4.5% ABV, it’s perfectly balanced and refreshing, making it an easy choice for any moment in the sun. It’s built for the course, now with the gear to match.

For more on Sun Cruiser, follow along on social @DrinkSunCruiser and visit us at drinksuncruiser.com.

About Sun Cruiser

Made for those who enjoy the sun on their face and hanging outdoors with friends, Sun Cruiser Iced Tea & Vodka and Sun Cruiser Lemonade & Vodka are made with real ingredients and premium vodka for a perfect choice to sip and share. At just 100 calories, 4.5% ABV per 12 oz serving, 1 gram of sugar, and no bubbles to weigh you down, Sun Cruiser has just a kiss of sweetness and tastes refreshingly smooth in a mix of delicious flavors. Drinkers can enjoy a variety of Sun Cruiser flavors, including Classic Iced Tea, Peach Iced Tea, Raspberry Iced Tea, Half & Half, Lemonade, Pink Lemonade, Strawberry Lemonade, Blueberry Lemonade, and the new White Tea. For more information, follow along on social @DrinkSunCruiser and visit us at drinksuncruiser.com.

About The Boston Beer Company

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE: SAM) began in 1984 brewing Samuel Adams beer and has since grown to become one of the largest and most respected craft brewers in the United States. We consistently offer the highest-quality products to our drinkers, and we apply what we’ve learned from making great-tasting craft beer to making great-tasting and innovative “beyond beer” products. Boston Beer Company has pioneered not only craft beer but also hard cider, hard seltzer, and hard tea. Our core brands include household names like Angry Orchard Hard Cider, Dogfish Head, Samuel Adams, Sun Cruiser, Truly Hard Seltzer, and Twisted Tea Hard Iced Tea. We have taprooms and hospitality locations in Delaware, Massachusetts, New York, and Ohio. For more information, please visit our website at www.bostonbeer.com.

About G/FORE

G/FORE was conceptualized with a passion for modern design combined with a love of golf. Inspired by art, architecture, and high fashion, the brand is distinguished by their attention to detail, sophisticated ease, whimsical nature, youthful energy, and sense of humor. Consistently striving to make a powerful and colorful impact on their favorite game, the brand intends to disrupt the industry while honoring the sport and its rich traditions.

Founded in 2011, G/FORE has established itself as a leader and innovator in golf fashion with a wide range of premium footwear, apparel, and accessories for both men and women. They have gained the attention and adoration of golf enthusiasts across the globe as well as well-known tour players like Brandt Snedeker, Ryann O’Toole, Alvaro Quiros, and more.

G/FORE products can be found online at gfore.com along with specialty retailers and top golf pro shops in 35+ countries.

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