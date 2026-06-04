FORESIGHT VCT PLC

LEI: 213800GNTY699WHACF46

BOARD CHANGES

4 JUNE 2026

Foresight VCT plc (the “Company”) announces that, following the conclusion of its Annual General Meeting held on 4 June 2026, Margaret Littlejohns has stepped down from the Board with effect from that date. The Board would like to thank Margaret for her valuable contribution to the Company since her appointment in October 2017.

Patricia Dimond has been appointed as Chair of the Company with effect from 4 June 2026 and will also assume the role of Chair of the Nomination Committee.

Following her appointment as Chair, Patricia Dimond has stepped down as Chair of both the Audit and Remuneration Committees. Dan Sandhu has been appointed as Chair of the Audit Committee and Denise Hadgill as Chair of the Remuneration Committee, with effect from 4 June 2026.

For further information please contact:

Company Secretary

Stephen Thayer, Foresight Group

0203 667 8100