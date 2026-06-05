HSBC Continental Europe: Post Stabilisation Notice

PARIS, June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Volvo Treasury AB (publ)

HSBC (contact: syndexecution@noexternalmail.hsbc.com) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation was undertaken by the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Volvo Treasury AB Guarantor (if any): AB Volvo (publ) Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 500,000,000 Description: Fixed rate due 6th May 2029 Offer price: 99.657 Stabilising Manager: HSBC Continental Europe

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction