Abercrombie & Fitch Expands Retail Presence in SoHo

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Abercrombie & Fitch (“Abercrombie”), a division of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF), announced the opening of its new SoHo store in New York City. Located at 520 Broadway between Spring and Broome Streets, the store reflects the brand’s 134-year-old history in New York, from its original South Street storefront in the 1890s to its past iconic Madison Avenue location, to its Fifth Avenue store today. The store also debuts Abercrombie & Fitch’s first “Heritage Meets Modern” design concept, blending archival storytelling and updated designs in a way that honors the brand’s heritage, while further establishing the retailer as an effortless and elevated American lifestyle brand.

“We are proud to open our doors in the heart of one of New York City’s most iconic shopping destinations, in a place that has been central to Abercrombie & Fitch’s history for more than a century,” said Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Managing Director, Americas, Melissa Worth. “New York has always been woven into our brand’s story, and we truly feel that this new store is the best expression of Abercrombie to date, blending our rich history with a modern design that we hope inspires every customer who walks through our doors.”

Spanning three floors, the store offers an expanded shopping experience featuring a broad assortment of men’s and women’s product, from Abercrombie’s signature denim and Office Approved collections to exclusive New York City and USA merchandise available only in select locations. The brand is also thrilled to spotlight a first-ever accessories section, inclusive of footwear, sunglasses, bags and more, offered to reflect how customers live and shop today.

“Today’s customer leads a multifaceted life, and we wanted our products to reflect that,” said Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Chief Product Officer, Corey Robinson. “With a curated assortment that extends beyond apparel, we’re able to meet our customers wherever life takes them, outfitting them from head to toe with pieces that bring confidence, versatility and comfort for every occasion.”

Curated archive displays throughout the entrance and stairway showcase apparel and memorabilia that connect the brand’s New York heritage to its modern-day evolution, including a 1911 “Saranac” cord suit and a rare “Rainbow Pond” jacket made exclusively for Abercrombie & Fitch by Willis & Geiger in the late 1960s. Heritage-inspired furnishings throughout the space also reflect the brand’s longstanding connection to sporting, travel and discovery, with additional custom millwork, mosaic tiling and fitting rooms with customizable lighting throughout.

The second floor also includes a dedicated activation space inspired by a classic New York hotel bar.

The new Abercrombie & Fitch store opens to the public on Friday, June 5, and will be open daily from 10:00 AM to 9:00 PM. As part of the opening weekend celebration, the brand is partnering with local SoHo creative studio, Abbode, for custom embroidery onsite. Later this month, Hollister, a division of Abercrombie & Fitch Co., will open a store at 547 Broadway in the former Abercrombie SoHo location, further expanding the retailer’s presence in the neighborhood.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch is an effortless, elevated American lifestyle brand, blending heritage and modern style through quality apparel, accessories and fragrance crafted for all of life’s moments. Abercrombie & Fitch is the namesake brand of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. and is sold in more than 300 stores worldwide (including abercrombie kids) and on abercrombie.com globally.

Media Contacts

public_relations@anfcorp.com

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