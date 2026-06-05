ENvue Medical Expands into Burn Intensive Care Unit at Major Academic Health Network

TYLER, Texas, June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ENvue Medical (NASDAQ: FEED) (“ENvue,” “ENvue Medical,” or the “Company”), a commercial-stage medical device company focused on real-time guided bedside feeding tube placement, today announced that a major U.S. academic health network has expanded its use of the ENvue™ Navigation Platform into its American Burn Association-verified burn intensive care unit, marking the second deployment within the same health system and expanding access to ENvue’s technology for a particularly vulnerable patient population.

“We believe that this health network's decision to bring the ENvue Navigation Platform into their burn ICU speaks directly to the clinical versatility of our platform and institutional trust that we have earned with this network,” said Doron Besser, MD, Chief Executive Officer of ENvue Medical. “The clinical teams have successfully integrated our platform into their workflow, built confidence in its performance and are now expanding its use into a more complex and demanding care environment. We look forward to deepening our relationship with this health system and helping its clinicians to deliver the highest standard of care.”

Anchored by a flagship hospital with nearly 1,000 beds, a Level I adult / Level II pediatric trauma center and three-time Magnet™ designation, the health network's burn center treats patients who are among the most medically complex to care for. ENvue’s Navigation Platform enables trained nurses and registered dietitians to place and confirm feeding tube position at the bedside in real time, without radiation exposure or dependence on imaging department availability. Today, the ENvue Navigation Platform is deployed across 40 hospitals in the U.S., many of which operate within a larger health system.

“We are seeing growing demand from health systems looking to modernize feeding tube placement across their most complex care environments and make blind placement a thing of the past,” added Marc Waldman, Vice President of Commercial of ENvue Medical. “This expansion into a burn center reflects the broad clinical applicability of the ENvue platform, and we look forward to continuing to grow within this institution and others like it.”

The ENvue Navigation Platform is a minimally invasive electromagnetic navigation system intended to assist clinicians in placing feeding tubes into the gastrointestinal tract. FDA 510(k) cleared for adult use, ENvue provides real-time bedside visualization of tube movement and supports informed decision-making during the placement procedure.

About ENvue Medical, Inc.

ENvue Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEED) is a medical technology company specializing in the advancement of intelligent, non-invasive solutions for enteral care across clinical and home care settings. Headquartered in Tyler, Texas, with research and development in Tel-Aviv and Nesher, Israel, the Company focuses on two distinct technology platforms:

ENvue™ Navigation Platform, developed and operated by ENvue Medical Inc., with offices in Arlington Heights, Illinois, and Tel-Aviv, Israel, is a minimally invasive electromagnetic navigation system intended to assist clinicians in placing feeding tubes into the gastrointestinal tract. FDA 510(k) cleared for adult use, ENvue provides real-time bedside visualization of tube movement and supports informed decision-making during the placement procedure. Future platform expansion may include pediatric and vascular access applications.

ENvue Medical aims to advance standards in non-invasive therapy and minimally invasive navigation, with a commitment to patient safety, clinical usability, and technology innovation across a range of healthcare environments.

Acoustic-based therapeutic technologies, including PainShield® and UroShield®, which utilize proprietary low-intensity surface acoustic wave (SAW) technology. These devices are intended for use in home or care settings and are designed to treat pain, reduce bacterial colonization, and disrupt biofilms.



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Such statements may be preceded by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential,” or similar words. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: statements regarding the adoption and implementation of ENvue Medical’s platforms, anticipated commercial expansion, growth, scalability, and implementation of ENvue Medical’s products, the success of ENvue’s programs, market interest in the Company’s technology, and future expectations for strategic growth. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions, and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control and cannot be predicted or quantified; consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: (i) market acceptance of the Company’s existing and new products; (ii) clinical performance and operational outcomes; (iii) delays or complications in product implementation; (iv) intense competition in the medical device industry; (v) product liability or performance issues; (vi) limitations in manufacturing or supply chain capabilities; (vii) reimbursement limitations; (viii) intellectual property protection; (ix) healthcare regulatory changes in the U.S. and abroad; and (x) the need for additional capital. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge at: www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Contact:

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envue@kcsa.com

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