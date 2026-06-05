DentaQuest Data Breach: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Launches Investigation Into Exposure of Personal Information

BOSTON, June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a highly-rated national class action law firm, is investigating data privacy claims arising from the DentaQuest data breach. DentaQuest confirmed the breach on June 2, 2026.

What Happened

DentaQuest recently discovered unauthorized access to its networks, which caused a slight disruption to customer service. An investigation revealed that as many as 2.6 million account records, potentially containing personal information, were compromised.

Information Exposed

DentaQuest has confirmed that the impacted data may include names, email addresses, phone numbers, government-issued IDs, health insurance information, genders, and dates of birth.

Who May Be Impacted

Individuals who received a data breach notification from DentaQuest may face an increased risk of identity theft and fraud.

Your Legal Options

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a potential class action to pursue legal remedies on behalf of individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised in the DentaQuest breach. The firm will evaluate your rights and potential claims at no cost.

Recommended Protective Steps

Review account statements and credit reports regularly and remain vigilant for suspicious activity. Confirm whether your information was involved in the DentaQuest incident and preserve any letters or emails you received about the breach. Consider placing fraud alerts and credit monitoring.

Contact Us for a Free Case Evaluation

Speak confidentially with a data privacy attorney today: Marc Edelson, Esq., Edelson Lechtzin LLP, 411 S. State Street, Suite N-300, Newtown, PA 18940; Phone: 844-696-7492 ext. 2; Email: medelson@edelson-law.com; Web: www.edelson-law.com. Or click HERE to request a free consultation.

About DentaQuest

DentaQuest is a major dental benefits provider serving over 30 million Americans and leading Medicaid dental programs nationwide.

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to data breach litigation, the firm handles class and collective actions involving securities and investment fraud, federal antitrust violations, ERISA employee benefit plans, wage theft, and consumer fraud

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