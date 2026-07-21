YouLend US LLC Data Breach: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Launches Investigation Into Exposure of Personal Information

NEWTOWN, Pa., July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a national class action law firm, is investigating data privacy claims arising from the YouLend US LLC data breach. YouLend US LLC disclosed a data breach on or about June 9, 2026.

What Happened

On or around June 9, 2026, YouLend US LLC detected suspicious activity on its computer network. An investigation revealed that from June 5 to June 9, 2026, some files containing personal information on their network were accessed and obtained.

Information Exposed

The YouLend US LLC data breach may have compromised certain personal information, including names, dates of birth, and Social Security numbers.

Who May Be Impacted

Individuals who received a data breach notification from YouLend US LLC may face an increased risk of identity theft and fraud.

Your Legal Options

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a potential class action to pursue legal remedies on behalf of individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised in the YouLend US LLC breach. The firm will evaluate your rights and potential claims at no cost.

Recommended Protective Steps

Review account statements and credit reports regularly and remain vigilant for suspicious activity. Confirm whether your information was involved in the YouLend US LLC incident and preserve any letters or emails you received about the breach. Consider placing fraud alerts and credit monitoring.

Contact Us for a Free Case Evaluation

Speak confidentially with a data privacy attorney today: Marc Edelson, Esq., Edelson Lechtzin LLP, 411 S. State Street, Suite N-300, Newtown, PA 18940; Phone: 844-696-7492 ext. 2; Email: medelson@edelson-law.com; Web: www.edelson-law.com. Or click HERE to request a free consultation.

About YouLend US LLC

YouLend US LLC offers embedded financing solutions that help small and medium-sized businesses access flexible funding to support their operations and growth.

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to data breach litigation, the firm handles class and collective actions involving securities and investment fraud, federal antitrust violations, ERISA employee benefit plans, wage theft, and consumer fraud

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