Toobit Adds XLM to Fixed Earn Series with Limited-Time 60% APR

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, the award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, today announces the addition of Stellar (XLM) to its high-yield Fixed Earn series, offering traders an opportunity to capture 60% APR on their staked assets.

The XLM Fixed Earn campaign begins at 10:00 UTC on June 9, 2026, and concludes at 10:00 UTC on June 12, 2026. Given the competitive nature of this yield, participation is restricted by a total capacity of 45,000 XLM, with limited spots available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Interested traders can subscribe on Toobit Earn. For comprehensive details on subscription mechanics, interest distribution schedules, and full terms of service, please visit the Toobit announcement page.

This three-day fixed-term event is the latest expansion of the exchange's series of premium, short-term yield products, building on a track record of campaigns that have offered up to 36% APR for assets including ETH, SOL, TON, and NEAR, as well as up to 30% APR events for BTC and XRP.

Toobit Earn provides two pathways for digital asset growth:

Fixed Earn: Traders lock assets for a set period to secure a guaranteed, higher interest rate. Upon maturity, the principal and accrued interest are automatically credited to the trader's Spot Account.

Flexible Earn: Designed for liquidity, this option allows traders to subscribe or redeem funds at any time, maintaining capital flexibility while generating market-rate yield.

Stellar (XLM) is a decentralized blockchain network built for fast, low-cost cross-border payments. Launched in 2014, it connects financial institutions and individuals to move value globally in seconds. Its native token, Lumens (XLM), facilitates transaction fees and serves as a bridge currency between fiat and digital assets, positioning the protocol as essential infrastructure for global financial inclusion.

Stellar has rapidly become a central hub for tokenized real-world assets (RWA). In the first quarter of 2026, the network's payment volume reached an all-time high of $5.5 billion, a 72% increase year-over-year, driven by surging institutional adoption.

Recently, the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC), which manages over $114 trillion in assets, selected Stellar as the first public blockchain for its upcoming tokenized securities settlement platform. With on-chain RWA value on the network crossing $2 billion mid-year, Stellar is successfully transitioning from a specialized payment rail to a foundational layer for global capital markets.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds. The award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange is built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers. With deep liquidity and cutting-edge technology, Toobit provides traders worldwide with a fair, secure, and transparent environment to navigate digital asset markets.

The exchange offers a Broker Program with direct API integration for leading platforms including CCXT, Altrady, and CryptoCopy. As the Official Regional Partner of LALIGA, Toobit gives traders the opportunity to play on a bigger stage and discover what's next.

For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | X | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

Contact: Davin C.

Email: market@toobit.com

Website: www.toobit.com

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