KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, the Science x AI Summit 2026, held in Silicon Valley, attracted top scientists and technology executives from around the world. Tan Thian Ong, founder of the Thian Ong Financial Academy, was an invited guest and shared practical applications of AI in scientific research and industry, as well as discussing how to drive the implementation of technological innovation through investment and strategic guidance.

Tan Thian Ong proposed that when AI is integrated into mathematical modeling, financial decision-making, life sciences, and drug development, it can not only accelerate the research process but also uncover patterns that are difficult to capture with traditional methods. Algorithm-driven predictive models significantly shorten the research and development cycle.

Scientific research and innovation do not exist in isolation; they must be closely integrated with industrial demands. Tan Thian Ong introduced the experience of the Thian Ong Financial Academy in using large models for market analysis and financial decision-making, demonstrating the application value of AI in transforming data insights into executable strategies.



During the interactive exchange at the Science x AI Summit 2026, Tan Thian Ong pointed out that AI has transcended its role as a mere scientific research tool and has become a core engine driving industrial innovation. Through the combination of algorithms and large-scale data, research teams in different fields can achieve collaborative innovation, promoting the simultaneous development of scientific discovery and industrial application.

This summit focused on the future development trends of AI and its cross-industry applications. The interactive session on site was lively. Industry experts conducted in-depth analyses on topics such as the development trends of large models, improvements in algorithm efficiency, and data application strategies, showcasing the new directions of the global AI industry. Tan Thian Ong engaged in extensive discussions with academic scientists and corporate representatives. In-depth exchanges were held on multiple topics, exploring practical experiences and insights from various perspectives.

Tan Thian Ong called on research institutions and enterprises to strengthen cooperation, closely integrating AI research achievements with actual industrial needs. He believes that only through interdisciplinary collaboration and parallel industrialization can artificial intelligence truly achieve a comprehensive transformation from research laboratories to social productivity, creating value for global technological innovation and economic development.

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