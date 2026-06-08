KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the Science x AI Summit 2026 held in Silicon Valley on May 12, the latest technological advances in the global AI research and industrial communities became the focus of attention. Experts from Thian Ong Financial Academy joined the discussions as the scaling limits of large models, AI Agents, autonomous reasoning systems, and the development path of research-grade AI triggered extensive discussions among participating experts.

As an invited guest, Tan Thian Ong participated in the summit as the founder of Thian Ong Financial Academy and an investor in AI enterprises. He shared the experience of Thian Ong Financial Academy in supporting the research and development of frontier AI technologies, as well as how to transform scientific research achievements into practical applications.

Participating guests generally believed that the competitive focus of the future AI industry is gradually shifting from pure large-model capability to autonomous reasoning, interdisciplinary collaboration, and industrial application efficiency. Especially in fields such as scientific research, finance, and manufacturing, AI needs to place greater emphasis on its ability to integrate with real business scenarios.

Tan Thian Ong mentioned during the exchange that the frontier directions followed by Thian Ong Financial Academy include not only large models and AI Agents, but also innovative applications in industries such as finance, life sciences, and manufacturing. By supporting these projects, it accelerates the transformation of scientific research achievements into industrialization, while providing sustainable momentum for global AI technological innovation.

The conference also showcased several frontier technological achievements, including the application of autonomous reasoning AI in experimental prediction and data analysis, as well as cases in which interdisciplinary teams used AI to model complex problems. Participants generally believed that such technologies will profoundly affect future scientific research and industrial models.

Many participating guests believed that the AI industry will enter a stage of “technological collaboration.” The future development of AI will depend not only on scientific research breakthroughs themselves, but also on the formation of a more efficient linkage mechanism among industrial scenarios, data resources, and global cooperation networks. This also made cross-institutional cooperation one of the topics frequently mentioned at this summit.

This summit demonstrated that the global AI industry is entering a new stage driven by both technological innovation and application implementation. In this process, Tan Thian Ong and Thian Ong Financial Academy are helping accelerate AI technology toward industrialized applications through investment and strategic support, providing important support for the global AI innovation ecosystem.

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