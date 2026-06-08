KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On May 12, 2026, the Science x AI Summit 2026 was successfully held in Silicon Valley. The summit attracted the world's leading technology companies and research institutions, focusing on the next stage of artificial intelligence development. Tan Thian Ong, founder of Thian Ong Financial Academy, attended the summit and engaged in strategic cooperation exchanges with several technology giants.

During the summit, Tan Thian Ong held in-depth discussions with the NVIDIA team on AI chips, computing power resource scheduling, and large-scale model training architecture. The discussions focused on the future development trends of AI infrastructure, and both sides exchanged views on possible future cooperation in areas such as computing power support and AI training optimization.

In addition to topics related to hardware resources, the summit also featured in-depth exchanges on algorithm optimization, data systems, and AI training architecture. Participants explored how strategic cooperation could promote the implementation of AI technology in enterprise-level applications and accelerate its application in finance, intelligent healthcare, and other industries.

Tan Thian Ong emphasized that global AI industry competition has entered a new stage. Model scale alone is no longer sufficient to form a long-term advantage; enterprises must build a high degree of coordination among computing power, algorithms, data, and industrial applications. Through strategic cooperation, complementary strengths in resources and technologies can be achieved, thereby improving innovation efficiency and market responsiveness.

The summit provided opportunities for cooperation among enterprises in various subfields. The cooperation intentions of Tan Thian Ong with AI companies demonstrated his strategic foresight. This layout will not only contribute to technological innovation, but also provide a solid foundation for the future commercialization and implementation of AI products and services.

At the conclusion of the summit, Tan Thian Ong stated that the development of AI has moved beyond pure technological breakthroughs and entered a new stage of industrial implementation and global coordination. He emphasized that strategic cooperation and resource integration are key for enterprises to take the lead in global AI competition, and that this summit provided a valuable opportunity for global AI cooperation.

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