Rackspace Technology Establishes Regional Headquarters in Riyadh to Accelerate Cloud and AI Growth

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology® (NASDAQ: RXT), a global enterprise AI infrastructure and solutions provider, today announced the establishment of its regional headquarters in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, reinforcing the company’s long-term commitment to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the broader Middle East region.

The new regional headquarters will serve as a strategic hub for Rackspace Technology’s operations and customer engagement efforts, supporting organizations across enterprise, government, and regulated industries as they accelerate digital transformation initiatives aligned with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 agenda.

The Riyadh office will be led by Shakeel Mohammed and will focus on:

Accelerating enterprise cloud adoption across the GCC

Expanding sovereign and regulated cloud capabilities

Supporting AI-driven transformation initiatives aligned with national development agendas





"Saudi Arabia has always been at the heart of our regional strategy, and establishing our headquarters here is a natural and proud milestone, one that deepens our commitment to the Kingdom's digital future and the bold ambitions of Vision 2030,” said Shakeel Mohammed, Vice President, Middle East, Rackspace Technology.

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is one of the most important technology and innovation markets globally,” said Marco Tesini, Senior Vice President International, Rackspace Technology. “Establishing our Regional Headquarters in Riyadh reflects our commitment to helping customers modernize securely and at scale. By strengthening our local presence, we are better positioned to deliver the cloud, AI, and data solutions organizations need to drive innovation, resilience, and economic growth across the region.”

Saudi Arabia continues to emerge as one of the world’s fastest-growing digital economies, with significant investments in cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and next-generation digital infrastructure. Rackspace Technology’s expanded presence in Riyadh positions the company closer to customers and partners, enabling more localized delivery, enhanced responsiveness, and deeper collaboration across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). It also underscores the company’s continued investment in regional talent, customer success, and strategic partnerships.

For more information about Rackspace Technology, visit www.rackspace.com.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology® (NASDAQ: RXT) is the operator of the full enterprise AI stack from governed private cloud to AI inference and agents in production. With an Outcomes-as-a-Service model built on secure infrastructure, data foundations, and forward-deployed engineering, Rackspace delivers business results for regulated and mission-critical industries where governance, sovereignty, and uptime are non-negotiable. Learn more at www.rackspace.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the establishment and anticipated capabilities of Rackspace Technology's regional headquarters in Riyadh and its expected contributions to customers' digital transformation initiatives. These statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Factors that could cause such differences include, but are not limited to, changes in customer requirements, competitive developments, regulatory changes, and general market conditions. Rackspace Technology undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Media Contact

Cheryl Amerine: publicrelations@rackspace.com