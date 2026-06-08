Sterling Trading Tech Implements Revised FINRA Rule 4210 for Lightspeed Financial

Chicago, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sterling Trading Tech (Sterling) a global provider of advanced platforms, OMS technology, and risk solutions for trading firms worldwide, today announced that it has fully implemented the mandated compliance with revised FINRA Rule 4210 for Lightspeed Financial, a leading provider of brokerage and trading services. The revised Rule eliminates the PDT requirement and replaces it with an intraday margin regime.

The core effective date for the changes to Pattern Day Trading standards is June 4, 2026. FINRA member firms have an 18-month phase-in period to transition fully, setting a final mandatory compliance deadline of October 20, 2027.

Sterling’s solution is fully operational today and can be delivered immediately to any firm affected by this change. Sterling’s OMS 360 real-time Reg T and Portfolio Margin capabilities are designed to support the FINRA Rule 4210 changes and the industry’s shift toward intraday margin requirements.

Replacing the Pattern Day Trader (and its minimum account balance of $25,000) as the regime for margin, broker-dealers will now monitor and manage real-time intraday margin risks. A firm will either monitor trades in real time to block those that exceed its margin capacity or perform end-of-day checks and issue margin calls if limits are exceeded.

Said Tom Gibb, Lightspeed President and COO: “Although firms have 18 months to adapt, we’re already equipped to support the upcoming Pattern Day Trading changes. Our technology partner Sterling has been instrumental in ensuring we can deliver real‑time performance and seamless operational support from day one. For us, meeting regulatory expectations is just the baseline—our focus is on delivering value and readiness every single trading day. Sterling’s partnership reinforces our shared philosophy of anticipating client needs and delivering solutions proactively.

Said Jen Nayar, Sterling President and CEO: “The new FINRA Rule 4210 guidance reinforces what the industry has been anticipating: real‑time margin is becoming the new standard. With intraday oversight and continuous risk visibility now essential, firms need technology that can keep pace. Our platform is ready today to support the new margin rule requirements. Our real‑time margin and risk technology is already live, scalable, and designed to help firms transition smoothly into the new framework before the 2026 and 2027 compliance dates.”

About Sterling Trading Tech

Sterling Trading Tech provides professional trading technology solutions for equities, options, futures, fixed income and digital assets. Sterling’s platforms and infrastructure support broker-dealers, proprietary trading firms, clearing firms and institutions globally with scalable OMS, risk and margin, and trading solutions. Sterling OMS 360 delivers real-time Reg T and Portfolio Margin capabilities designed to support the recent FINRA Rule 4210 changes and the industry’s continued shift toward intraday margin requirements. Sterling continues to provide technology built to help firms manage risk, streamline operations, and adapt to evolving regulatory demands. For more information, please visit www.sterlingtradingtech.com.

About Lightspeed Financial Services Group LLC

Lightspeed Financial Services Group LLC is the home of professional traders, offering equities, options, and futures brokerage services. Headquartered in Morristown, NJ, Lightspeed is known for its combination of cutting-edge, ultra-low-latency technology and dedicated, performance-driven support. With customizable tools and a commitment to reliability, Lightspeed helps traders stay competitive in all market conditions.

For more information, visit www.lightspeed.com.