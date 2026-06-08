Women Leaders Take Centre Stage at Procurement LIVE: The London Summit This September

London, 08 June 2026 – Procurement Magazine and BizClik Media have announced the first in a series of landmark panel sessions for Procurement LIVE, taking place on 8-9 September 2026 in London.

The opening announcement features 'Women in Procurement', bringing together senior industry leaders to address gender equity, leadership and the future of the profession. Alisa Bornstein, Chief Procurement Officer at Visa Europe, and Alexandra Tarmo, Vice President of the Procurement Centre of Excellence at Kenvue, will share insights on career development, fostering inclusive teams and driving innovation.

The panel takes place on Day 1 from 10:45 to 11:30, with further speakers and sessions to be announced in the coming weeks. Early bird tickets are now available.

Leaders driving transformation

Alisa Bornstein brings over 25 years of international procurement experience to the conversation. Her career spans leadership roles at Ericsson, BT, Telia, Millicom, IHS Towers and Arm, where she orchestrated significant transformation through category-driven strategy, Centre of Excellence establishment and global SAP Ariba deployment. At Visa Europe, she has championed the role of procurement in delivering organisational value and supporting supplier diversity across Europe and beyond.





Alisa Bornstein, Chief Procurement Officer at Visa Europe, at Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE 2023

Alexandra Tarmo joined Kenvue as Vice President of the Procurement Centre of Excellence in June 2023, following the company's spin-out from Johnson & Johnson. With twelve years at Unilever, where she served as Head of Partnerships and Social Procurement, Alexandra has driven global commitments around living wages and supplier diversity. She has held board positions at WEConnect International and MSDUK, organisations dedicated to connecting women-owned and minority-owned businesses to global supply chains.

"I am looking forward to engaging with the community and sharing my insights on our journey on transforming Kenvue Procurement as well as learning from my peers on best practices," says Alexandra Tarmo.

What is next for Procurement LIVE

Procurement LIVE returns to London on 8-9 September 2026, co-located with Supply Chain LIVE and Sustainability LIVE. The event brings together senior procurement, supply chain and sustainability leaders for in-depth talks, practical workshops and industry connections.

The Women in Procurement panel represents the first in a series of sessions that will shape the agenda for the two-day event. Further panel announcements, speakers and programming details will be revealed throughout the summer. Early bird tickets for Procurement LIVE 2026 are now available and offer significant savings for those who secure their place early.

About BizClik

BizClik is a global B2B media and events company producing sector-specific content across technology, sustainability, procurement, fintech, AI, and more. Through digital magazines, websites, newsletters, webinars, and award-winning events, BizClik connects enterprise leaders with executive audiences to drive strategic business engagement.

For more information, visit: www.bizclikmedia.com

About Procurement Magazine

Procurement Magazine connects the leading procurement executives of the world's largest brands. Our platform serves as a digital hub for connecting industry leaders, covering a wide range of services including media and advertising, events, research reports, demand generation, information, and data services. With our comprehensive approach, we strive to provide timely and valuable insights into best practices, fostering innovation and collaboration within the procurement community. Join us today and shape the future for generations to come.

About Procurement LIVE

Procurement LIVE brings together more than 1,000 procurement professionals and senior decision-makers for two days of insights, discussion and networking at the QEII Centre in Westminster.

Hear from 50+ expert speakers covering AI, strategic sourcing, procurement orchestration and the future of contract management. Gain practical insights, connect with industry peers and discover the solutions shaping the future of procurement. Whether you're looking to learn, network or drive transformation, Procurement LIVE is where the industry comes together.

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