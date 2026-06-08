MEXC SPACEX(PRE) Launchpad Subscriptions Exceed $173M Across Two Phases





MUTSAMUDU, Comoros, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC, a pioneer in 0-fee digital asset trading, announced the successful conclusion of the second phase of the SPACEX(PRE) Launchpad subscription. This phase attracted over 36,000 users, with total subscription volume surpassing $117 million. The most popular pool was oversubscribed by more than 30×, once again setting a new record for MEXC Launchpad. Across both phases, cumulative subscription volume reached $173 million.

During the second phase, the New User subscription pool recorded more than $45 million in subscription volume, with oversubscription exceeding 10x. The highest allocation for a single user in this phase reached 256.98 SPACEX(PRE). Based on the subscription price of 130 USDT and the market price of 146 USDT at the time of token distribution, the corresponding book gain is approximately 4,111.68 USDT. Through a low-threshold subscription mechanism, MEXC Launchpad gives everyday users the opportunity to participate in Pre-IPO exposure linked to globally recognized companies with a relatively low minimum entry amount, lowering early-stage access barriers for this type of asset. Currently, both SPACEX(PRE) Spot and Futures trading are available on MEXC, with support for 0-fee trading.

The continuous oversubscription of SPACEX(PRE) Launchpad demonstrates that user demand for popular technology growth assets and Pre-IPO opportunities is rising. In response, MEXC is developing a more complete cross-asset trading ecosystem. Beyond Pre-IPO products, MEXC has recently launched RealStocks, enabling users to trade real U.S. stocks through partnered licensed brokers and enjoy related dividend rights where applicable. From Pre-IPO valuation exposure, to 0-fee Stock Futures, to RealStocks via licensed brokers, MEXC has built a three-tiered product path around the U.S. equities, providing users with infinite opportunities to participate in global technology growth.

As users increasingly approach global asset allocation through an integrated perspective, MEXC is extending its strengths in crypto trading into a comprehensive gateway connecting Pre-IPO assets, TradFi, and crypto liquidity. Looking ahead, MEXC will continue expanding its cross-asset product lineup, helping users capture global market opportunities more flexibly within a familiar trading environment.

About MEXC

MEXC is the world's fastest-growing cryptocurrency exchange, trusted by more than 40 million users across 170+ markets. Built on a user-first philosophy, MEXC offers industry-leading 0-fee trading and access to over 3,000 digital assets. As the Gateway to Infinite Opportunities, MEXC provides a single platform where users can easily trade cryptocurrencies alongside tokenized assets, including stocks, ETFs, commodities, and precious metals.

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Risk Disclaimer:

Not investment advice. For informational purposes only. SPACEX(PRE) asset certificates are MEXC Mirror Credits before SpaceX's IPO, designed to mirror SpaceX-related market value before and after any potential public listing. Through hedged exposure obtained in the market, MEXC provides users with multiple exit options or long-term holding options aligned with the reasonable market value of the target company. SPACEX(PRE) asset certificates do not represent direct equity ownership in SpaceX, Inc. and do not grant holders any shareholder rights or decision-making rights. The value of SPACEX(PRE) asset certificates may be affected by market volatility, platform liquidity, and other factors, and investment may result in loss of principal. Past performance does not guarantee or predict future results. This product is not available to residents of restricted jurisdictions. Before participating, users should carefully read the complete product terms and risk disclosures officially released by MEXC and make prudent decisions based on their own risk tolerance.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6b8d4882-8c44-4059-a774-9642b4478d1c