Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 23 2026

 | Source: Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co. Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

On 2 January 2026, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 59 of 18 December 2025. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 240 million during the period 2 January to 31 December 2026.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading dayNo. of
shares		Average
price		Amount
DKK		  
Accumulated until 29 May 2026140,283667.9593,701,678  
Monday, 1 June 20261,000658.38658,384  
Tuesday, 2 June 20261,000651.73651,730  
Wednesday, 3 June 20261,000655.00655,000  
Thursday, 4 June 20261,000648.92648,918  
Friday, 5 June 2026---  
In the period 1 June 2026 - 5 June 20264,000653.512,614,032  
Accumulated until 5 June 2026144,283667.5596,315,710  
      
Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,382,076 treasury shares corresponding to 9.53% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.  
  

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

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Attachments

SBB2026 Week 23 2026-06-08 FBM26-34 SBB-w23 ENG
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