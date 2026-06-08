Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 23 2026

On 2 January 2026, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 59 of 18 December 2025. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 240 million during the period 2 January to 31 December 2026.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of

shares Average

price Amount

DKK Accumulated until 29 May 2026 140,283 667.95 93,701,678 Monday, 1 June 2026 1,000 658.38 658,384 Tuesday, 2 June 2026 1,000 651.73 651,730 Wednesday, 3 June 2026 1,000 655.00 655,000 Thursday, 4 June 2026 1,000 648.92 648,918 Friday, 5 June 2026 - - - In the period 1 June 2026 - 5 June 2026 4,000 653.51 2,614,032 Accumulated until 5 June 2026 144,283 667.55 96,315,710 Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,382,076 treasury shares corresponding to 9.53% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman

Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

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