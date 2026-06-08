Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 23 2026

On 2 January 2026, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 59 of 18 December 2025. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 240 million during the period 2 January to 31 December 2026.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
|Trading day
|No. of
shares
|Average
price
|Amount
DKK
|Accumulated until 29 May 2026
|140,283
|667.95
|93,701,678
|Monday, 1 June 2026
|1,000
|658.38
|658,384
|Tuesday, 2 June 2026
|1,000
|651.73
|651,730
|Wednesday, 3 June 2026
|1,000
|655.00
|655,000
|Thursday, 4 June 2026
|1,000
|648.92
|648,918
|Friday, 5 June 2026
|-
|-
|-
|In the period 1 June 2026 - 5 June 2026
|4,000
|653.51
|2,614,032
|Accumulated until 5 June 2026
|144,283
|667.55
|96,315,710
|Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,382,076 treasury shares corresponding to 9.53% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22
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