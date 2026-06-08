Nocera Inc. (Nasdaq:NCRA) Advances AI and Acquisition Strategy Through Binding Venture Platform Agreement with U.S.-Based Digital Innovations Group

TAIPEI, Taiwan, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Nocera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCRA ) ("Nocera" or the "Company") today announced that Nocera Inc. has entered into a binding agreement with U.S.-based Digital Innovations Group ("DIG"), developer of the proprietary IRMA AI Engine, to establish Digital Innovations Venture Group ("DIVG"), a strategic venture platform focused on identifying, funding, supporting and accelerating innovative technology companies.

The transaction represents one of the first major strategic initiatives following Nocera's recently announced transformation strategy launching Nocera Holdings, a diversified technology-focused holding company pursuing opportunities across artificial intelligence, AI infrastructure, data centers, robotics, biotech, blockchain and digital assets.

Building upon its recently announced strategic transformation, Nocera is actively executing a long-term growth strategy centered on strategic acquisitions, partnerships, investments and technology-driven operating platforms. Through its expanding international network and access to growth capital, the Company is seeking to establish a diversified portfolio of businesses positioned to capitalize on emerging global technology trends and next-generation infrastructure opportunities.

Nocera's previously announced financing facility of up to $300 million is expected to provide significant flexibility to pursue acquisitions, strategic investments, infrastructure initiatives, joint ventures and other growth opportunities. Management believes that combining capital deployment capabilities with AI-powered business intelligence, acquisition sourcing and operational support tools can create a differentiated platform for identifying and scaling emerging technology businesses.

Under the binding agreement, DIVG is expected to combine Nocera's capital markets expertise, strategic investment capabilities, acquisition sourcing network and public company experience with Digital Innovations Group's proprietary IRMA AI Engine. The platform is intended to evaluate and support opportunities across artificial intelligence, software, SaaS, fintech, healthcare technology, data analytics, automation, blockchain and other high-growth technology sectors.

Unlike traditional investment platforms focused primarily on capital deployment, DIVG is expected to provide participating companies with access to AI-powered growth infrastructure, business intelligence, strategic advisory services and operational support designed to accelerate development, commercialization and market expansion.

The venture platform is expected to focus on identifying opportunities where the combination of strategic investment capital, acquisition expertise, public market experience and AI-powered growth infrastructure can create meaningful long-term value. Management believes many emerging technology companies possess innovative products and significant market opportunities but often lack the capital resources, strategic guidance and operational support necessary to scale effectively.

Through DIVG, participating companies may gain access to capital formation initiatives, strategic advisory services, acquisition and financing support, business development resources, public market expertise and AI-driven growth technologies designed to accelerate execution, commercialization efforts and market expansion.

As previously disclosed, Nocera's transformation into Nocera Holdings was designed to position the Company to pursue opportunities beyond its historical aquaculture operations and establish a diversified portfolio of technology-focused businesses. Management views the Digital Innovations Group agreement as an early execution milestone in that broader strategic transition, reflecting the Company's commitment to building scalable operating platforms capable of supporting long-term growth and value creation.

The agreement comes as artificial intelligence continues to emerge as one of the fastest-growing segments of the global technology industry. Industry research forecasts the global artificial intelligence market will continue expanding rapidly through the end of the decade, driven by increasing enterprise adoption, automation initiatives, data-driven decision making and the integration of AI-powered solutions across virtually every major industry. Management believes these long-term trends create significant opportunities for companies capable of combining capital resources, strategic execution and scalable technology platforms.

Beyond artificial intelligence, Nocera's broader technology holding company strategy is focused on sectors benefiting from accelerating digital transformation, including AI infrastructure, robotics, data centers, biotech and digital assets. Industry analysts continue to project substantial investment across these markets as enterprises and governments increase spending on next-generation technologies designed to improve productivity, automation, operational intelligence and infrastructure resiliency.

Nocera is expected to play a central role in strategic transaction evaluation, capital allocation initiatives, acquisition sourcing, growth financing opportunities and portfolio development activities. The Company also intends to leverage its public company experience, international relationships and expanding technology ecosystem to support future growth opportunities identified through the platform.

DIVG is expected to evaluate opportunities across a broad range of high-growth sectors, including artificial intelligence, software, SaaS, data analytics, fintech, healthcare technology, automation, blockchain infrastructure, digital assets and other emerging technology markets where management believes long-term growth potential exists.

"This agreement represents an important milestone in the execution of our transformation strategy," said Andy Jin, Chief Executive Officer of Nocera.

"As we transition into Nocera Holdings, our objective is to build a diversified technology platform capable of identifying, acquiring and accelerating businesses operating in some of the world's fastest-growing sectors. The combination of our access to growth capital, acquisition opportunities, international relationships and Digital Innovations Group's IRMA AI technology creates a compelling foundation for long-term expansion. Beyond this initiative, we continue to evaluate additional acquisition opportunities, strategic investments and partnerships that align with our vision of building a scalable global technology holding company."

At the center of the venture platform is the IRMA AI Engine, Digital Innovations Group's proprietary artificial intelligence platform designed to help organizations automate, optimize and scale growth initiatives across marketing, investor relations, customer acquisition, communications, business development and operational workflows.

Through the IRMA AI Engine, participating companies are expected to gain access to advanced tools supporting marketing automation, lead generation, customer acquisition, investor outreach, webinar management, content distribution, affiliate marketing, business development, strategic communications, growth analytics, workflow automation and business intelligence functions.

Management believes the integration of AI-powered growth infrastructure with strategic investment and acquisition initiatives represents a differentiated model compared to traditional investment platforms that primarily provide financial resources without operational support capabilities.

Michael Woloshin, Founder of Digital Innovations Group, commented:

"We believe artificial intelligence is rapidly becoming a foundational technology for business growth and value creation. By combining Nocera's strategic vision, capital markets capabilities and acquisition-focused growth strategy with the IRMA AI Engine, we believe DIVG can create a differentiated platform capable of helping innovative companies accelerate growth, improve execution and unlock new opportunities."

Potential value creation opportunities associated with the platform may include strategic acquisitions, equity appreciation, joint ventures, technology commercialization initiatives, licensing opportunities, revenue participation arrangements and future public market transactions. The parties believe that combining capital deployment capabilities with AI-driven operational support may create a scalable framework for long-term portfolio development and shareholder value creation.

Management believes the venture platform may serve as a foundation for future acquisition, incubation, commercialization and strategic investment opportunities. Consistent with its recently announced transformation strategy, the Company expects to continue evaluating additional acquisitions, partnerships and investments that complement its evolving holding company structure while expanding its presence across high-growth technology sectors globally.

About Digital Innovations Group

Digital Innovations Group is the developer of the IRMA AI Engine, an advanced artificial intelligence platform designed to help organizations automate, scale and optimize marketing, investor relations, customer acquisition, communications, business development and operational workflows. The Company's technology integrates AI-powered analytics, automation and growth infrastructure designed to help businesses accelerate execution and expand market reach.

Learn more at: www.digitalinnovationsgroup.ai or contact Phoenix MGMT & Consulting Ai division at: Ai@PhoenixMGMTconsulting.com for more information

About Nocera, Inc.

Nocera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCRA) is a Nevada corporation pursuing a strategic transformation into a diversified holding company focused on identifying and expanding opportunities across high-growth sectors including artificial intelligence, AI infrastructure, data centers, robotics, biotech, blockchain and digital assets. The Company is focused on strategic acquisitions, partnerships, investments and operational platforms positioned to capitalize on emerging global technology trends.

Leveraging international relationships and market access across Asia and other emerging global markets, Nocera Holdings seeks to build long-term shareholder value through scalable businesses, infrastructure opportunities and next-generation technologies shaping the future digital economy.

The Company also continues to evaluate opportunities related to tokenization, blockchain infrastructure and digital asset strategies as part of its broader vision for technology-enabled growth.

For more information, please visit www.nocera.co m pany and www.noceraholdings.com (website updates coming soon) as we begin the launch the Nocera Holdings brand.

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Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "predict," "should," "will" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties.

These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, the Company's ability to identify, negotiate and consummate acquisitions or strategic investments on favorable terms or at all, the Company's ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, the Company's ability to execute its growth strategy, maintain compliance with Nasdaq listing standards, the availability of capital under the Company's financing facility, the Company's limited operating history in AI, infrastructure, robotics, biotech, blockchain and digital asset sectors, risks related to operating in international markets including Asia, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.

Readers are encouraged to review the risk factors included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Nocera undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

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