Treno Scope Achieves SOC 2 Type 1 Certification, Setting a New Standard for Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Data in Southeast Asia

New York, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treno Scope, a professional cryptocurrency market data platform serving global investors with a deep focus on Southeast Asia, today announced the successful completion of its SOC 2 Type 1 certification. This milestone represents a pivotal step in Treno Scope’s evolution from an alpha discovery tool to a fully audited, institutional-grade market data infrastructure provider.

The SOC 2 Type 1 certification, issued by an independent third-party auditor, formally validates that Treno Scope’s systems and controls meet rigorous standards for security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and data privacy. For a platform that provides real-time pricing, market capitalization rankings, trading volume statistics, and historical trend analysis across global crypto assets, this certification is more than a compliance checkbox — it is the foundation of trust that professional and institutional traders require.

“In Southeast Asia’s crypto markets, where wash trading, fragmented liquidity, and rapidly shifting on-chain narratives can distort even the most experienced trader’s decision-making, the integrity of your data source is everything,” said Ethan Cole, a spokesperson for Treno Scope. “Achieving SOC 2 Type 1 certification signals to our users, and to the broader market, that Treno Scope operates under verified controls designed to deliver cleaner market signals and more reliable liquidity intelligence.”

Southeast Asia remains one of the world’s fastest-growing crypto adoption regions, yet it is also one of the most complex, characterized by diverse regulatory environments, high retail participation, and market structures that demand sophisticated data verification. Treno Scope’s extensive regional data acquisition network and multi-source market aggregation are now backed by the controls and governance frameworks that institutional participants and professional traders expect.

This certification strengthens Treno Scope’s position as the region’s most trustworthy data-first platform for identifying real alpha. With SOC 2 Type 1 now in place, the company is actively working toward SOC 2 Type 2 compliance, which will further demonstrate the sustained effectiveness of its controls over time.

About Treno Scope

Treno Scope is a leading Web3 market data infrastructure in Southeast Asia, dedicated to providing global investors with institutional-grade real-time market data, on-chain analysis, and in-depth research reports. The platform deeply integrates top-tier technological foundations such as Chainlink and AWS, and relies on its exclusive "T-Verify" algorithm and extensive regional data collection network in Southeast Asia to offer users accurate, comprehensive, and locally-informed decision-making support. Treno Scope is regarded as a key data bridge connecting the Southeast Asian crypto market with global capital.





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