Treno Scope CEO Issues Statement on Southeast Asia Data Sovereignty Product Roadmap

SINGAPORE, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treno Scope, a professional cryptocurrency market data service platform focused on Southeast Asia, today issued a statement from CEO Preston Beh outlining the company's 2026 product roadmap for data transparency, verified liquidity, and localized Web3 market intelligence.

The statement comes as Treno Scope aggressively expands its platform beyond standard market rankings and price tracking, evolving into a highly transparent, localized data decision layer for traders, developers, and Web3 projects operating within Southeast Asia. The company emphasized that the strategic roadmap is designed to help users understand not only where prices are moving, but also whether the underlying transaction volume behind those movements is reliable, regional, and actionable.

"Data sovereignty is not an abstract market slogan for us. It is a product commitment," said Preston Beh, CEO of Treno Scope. "Users should be able to see how market signals are produced, how abnormal activity is filtered, and why a data point is considered reliable. Our next phase is focused on making that logic clearer and more useful inside the Treno Scope platform."

As part of the roadmap, Treno Scope plans to introduce a Data Transparency Center that will explain the platform's standards for active trading pairs, verified volume, abnormal market spikes, and liquidity quality. The company expects the center to give users a clearer view of the methodology behind selected indicators and platform labels.

Treno Scope also plans to expand its proprietary T-Verify algorithm into a more visible product layer. The update is expected to provide clearer labels for suspicious volume patterns, sudden liquidity changes, and exchange-level signal quality, allowing users to distinguish real market participation from potentially inflated activity.

In addition, the company is preparing localized market intelligence services for key Southeast Asian markets, beginning with Vietnam and Thailand. These services will synthesize localized trading patterns, token narratives, liquidity signals, and user behavior insights into market dashboards built specifically for Southeast Asian investors and builders.

"Global rankings are useful, but they are not enough for users who operate in local markets every day," Beh said. "A token can look small on a global leaderboard while becoming highly relevant in a local trading community. Treno Scope is building tools to capture those regional signals earlier and with more context."

The roadmap also includes product improvements for mobile-first users in the region. Treno Scope said it will continue developing features such as three-second trend cards, one-handed heatmaps, and simplified watchlist flows so that users can read market movement quickly without losing access to the underlying data.

For developers and institutional users, Treno Scope plans to make selected verified data fields more accessible through its API services, including authenticated price references, verified volume indicators, and regional liquidity metrics. The company said these updates are intended to support trading tools, analytics dashboards, wallets, and Web3 applications that need cleaner data inputs.

"Trust has to be built into the interface, the methodology, and the infrastructure," Beh said. "Our goal is to make every important signal easier to understand, easier to verify, and easier to use in real decisions."

Treno Scope confirmed that additional details on the Data Transparency Center, T-Verify product labels, and localized market intelligence dashboards will be released in phases during 2026. The company will also continue working with infrastructure and security partners to strengthen platform reliability as usage grows across Southeast Asia.

About Treno Scope

Treno Scope is a professional cryptocurrency market data service platform providing real-time pricing, market capitalization rankings, trading volume statistics, and historical trend analysis for global crypto assets. Deeply rooted in the Southeast Asian crypto market, Treno Scope leverages a regional data acquisition network and integrates diverse market information to deliver authentic market insights and data support for global investors, especially those focused on Southeast Asia.

Disclaimer

This press release is for informational and data analysis purposes only and does not constitute investment advice.

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