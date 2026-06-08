Notified Unveils Agentic Event Reporting at NIRI 2026 to Help IR Teams Track Real-Time Market Signals

IR Website Chatbot and AI Citation Reporting Rounds Out

Latest Innovations Added to Notified IR Hub™

Key Facts:

Demo: CEO Erik Carlson will preview three new IR Hub enhancements during the Express Talk, “IR in the AI Answer Economy: Visibility, Accuracy and Engagement,” on Monday, June 8 at 11:05am CT at the National Investor Relations Institute (NIRI) 2026 Annual Conference.





CEO Erik Carlson will preview three new IR Hub enhancements during the Express Talk, “IR in the AI Answer Economy: Visibility, Accuracy and Engagement,” on Monday, June 8 at 11:05am CT at the National Investor Relations Institute (NIRI) 2026 Annual Conference. Benefits: Together, the new features help IR teams scale their work to gain deeper insights, improve investor engagement and strengthen corporate narratives.





Together, the new features help IR teams scale their work to gain deeper insights, improve investor engagement and strengthen corporate narratives. Platform Value: Notified IR Hub brings all essential IR tools - IR websites, investor events, earnings calls and releases, regulatory filings, market intelligence and analytics - into one connected platform, helping teams work faster, communicate more effectively and achieve better outcomes.





CHICAGO, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NIRI attendees will get an early look at new IR Hub features coming in Q3 2026 that help teams understand how messages resonate after earnings calls and events, uncover investor questions and increase visibility in AI-generated answers.

“The rules of investor relations have fundamentally changed, as IR teams are now expected to monitor market signals, interpret feedback and respond in real time,” said Erik Carlson, Chief Executive Officer of Notified. “That’s why we’ve continued evolving IR Hub with practical capabilities that help clients understand how messages are received, what investors are asking and how company information appears in AI-generated answers.”



Investor Relations, Elevated by AI

Conference attendees can preview these upcoming enhancements at the Express Talk, “IR in the AI Answer Economy: Visibility, Accuracy and Engagement.”



Agentic Event Reporting: Understand what resonated, identify messaging opportunities and shape market perception through AI-generated summaries, key themes, Q&A analysis, media, AI engine and retail investor insights following IR events.



Understand what resonated, identify messaging opportunities and shape market perception through AI-generated summaries, key themes, Q&A analysis, media, AI engine and retail investor insights following IR events. IR Website Chatbot: Identify information gaps, improve disclosures and strengthen corporate narratives through real-time investor engagement in global languages while gaining visibility into retail investor questions. Teams can also pre-load approved frequently asked questions and answers.



Identify information gaps, improve disclosures and strengthen corporate narratives through real-time investor engagement in global languages while gaining visibility into retail investor questions. Teams can also pre-load approved frequently asked questions and answers. AI Citation Reporting: See how communications are discovered and interpreted with visibility into how AI engines cite and index IR website content.





Get a Personal Demo at Booth 414

Attendees can visit the Notified booth following the talk to get a demo of the new features and learn how Notified’s integrated IR solutions help teams save time and maximize engagement.

More information about IR Hub is available at notified.com/ir-services.



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Notified IR Hub: Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How Does IR Hub Differ From Other Investor Relations Platforms?

IR Hub unifies everything an IR team needs into one connected platform, including IR websites, events, earnings releases, regulatory filings, market intelligence and analytics. Unlike modular solutions that require multiple vendors and integrations, IR Hub provides a seamless, end-to-end workflow that helps teams work faster, communicate more effectively and deliver better outcomes.

How Does Agentic Event Reporting Help IR Teams?

Agentic Event Reporting delivers a unified set of AI-driven insights that help IR teams understand and shape post-event narratives. It includes an AI-generated executive summary of key themes and tone, how AI engines interpreted messages, KPI-based Q&A analysis, speaker-level insights on share of voice and sentiment and a breakdown of top topics across remarks and Q&A. It also connects events to external narratives through media coverage, predicts likely follow-up questions and recommends next-step speaking opportunities while highlighting retail influencers shaping market sentiment - equipping teams with clear, actionable intelligence to stay ahead.

What Does the IR Website Chatbot Provide and How Does It Work?

The AI-powered chatbot answers investor questions using company-approved sources such as IR website content, SEC filings and stock data. It will also give IR teams direct visibility into what investors are asking, helping them identify information gaps, improve disclosures and prepare more effectively for future earnings discussions.

Will the IR Website Chatbot Be Limited to English-Speaking Investors?

No. The chatbot supports investor engagement in global languages, helping companies communicate more effectively with investors worldwide.

What Does AI Citation Reporting Include?

It provides visibility into how IR content is discovered across AI search and answer engines. This includes insight into how AI engines such as ChatGPT and Claude access and reference IR website content, as well as how traffic is distributed across these sources. The capability also supports structured content (JSON-LD) to help ensure information is clearly interpreted and accurately surfaced across AI-driven discovery.

About Notified

Notified, Equiniti’s market engagement business, helps public relations and investor relations professionals earn attention, measure engagement and deliver results through its integrated platforms Content OS™ and IR Hub™. Click here to learn why more than 50% of the S&P 500 trust Notified’s solutions and services to drive demand and attract capital.



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