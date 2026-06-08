Xeriant's NexBoard Achieves ASTM E84 Class A Fire Rating, the Highest Rating Possible for Fire Protection

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xeriant, Inc. (OTCQB: XERI) ("Xeriant" or the "Company"), a company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative technologies, today announced that its NexBoard™ fire-resistant construction panel has achieved a Class A fire rating based on the ASTM E84 certification testing, the highest classification available under the standard.

ASTM E84, commonly referred to as the Steiner Tunnel Test, is one of the construction industry's most stringent and widely recognized standards for evaluating the surface burning characteristics of building materials. The test measures flame spread and smoke development, providing critical performance data used by builders, architects, engineers, regulators and insurers.

“This is a major accomplishment for NexBoard and an important validation of the years of development behind our technology,” said Brigadier General Blaine Holt, President of Xeriant’s Factor X Research Group. “Not only is this a game changer for the homebuilders we've been working with who are seeking safer, more resilient building materials, but the response has been equally enthusiastic from companies in several other industries.”

NexBoard is designed as a next-generation alternative to traditional drywall and other conventional construction panels. In addition to its fire-resistant properties, the product is engineered to provide resistance to water, mold, insects, and environmental degradation, making it well-suited for modern construction methods, including modular and prefabricated building.

“This achievement will help unlock our commercialization backlog that have been awaiting third-party certification and validation before advancing toward purchase orders,” stated Keith Duffy, CEO of Xeriant. “The ASTM E84 test is a foundational milestone and one of several building materials tests currently underway as part of a comprehensive certification program.”

For additional information about Xeriant and its advanced materials platform, visit www.xeriant.com .

About Xeriant, Inc.

Xeriant, Inc. is dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of disruptive technologies in advanced materials and aerospace which can be successfully integrated and commercialized for deployment across multiple industrial sectors. We seek to partner with and acquire strategic interests in visionary companies that accelerate this mission. Xeriant’s advanced materials line is marketed under the DUREVER™ brand, and includes NexBoard™, an eco-friendly, patented composite construction panel made from plastic and fiber waste, designed to replace products such as drywall, plywood, OSB, MDF, MgO board and other materials used in construction.

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We caution that the factors described herein could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements we make, and investors should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all such factors. Further, we cannot assess the impact of each such factor on our results of operations or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements.

This press release does not constitute an offer of any securities for sale.