ViVi Youth Launches Advanced Myo-Inositol & D-Chiro Inositol Formula Designed for Women’s Daily Wellness Support

New 40:1 Myo-Inositol & D-Chiro Inositol formula combines targeted nutritional support with transparent labeling for modern women’s wellness routines

LOS ANGELES, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ViVi Youth, a wellness brand focused on science-informed nutritional supplements, today announced the launch of its new Myo-Inositol & D-Chiro Inositol Formula, a comprehensive nutritional supplement designed to support women seeking a structured daily wellness routine.





As consumer awareness around women’s health continues to grow, interest in ingredients such as Myo-Inositol and D-Chiro Inositol has expanded significantly. Rather than focusing solely on single-ingredient supplements, many consumers are increasingly evaluating product quality through formulation ratios, ingredient transparency, and complementary nutritional support.

The new ViVi Youth formula is built around a 40:1 Myo-Inositol to D-Chiro Inositol ratio, a formulation approach frequently discussed in scientific literature and recognized by consumers researching women’s wellness supplements.

Each serving provides:

2,000 mg Myo-Inositol

50 mg D-Chiro Inositol

300 mg Alpha-Lipoic Acid (ALA)

200 mcg Chromium (as Chromium Picolinate)

25 mcg (1,000 IU) Vitamin D3

600 mcg DFE Folate (as L-5-Methyltetrahydrofolate Calcium)





According to ViVi Youth, the formulation was developed to go beyond a basic inositol supplement by incorporating additional nutrients commonly associated with metabolic wellness, nutritional balance, and everyday women’s wellness support.

“Today’s consumers are looking for more than a single trending ingredient,” said a spokesperson for ViVi Youth. “They want transparency, clear dosing, and thoughtfully designed formulations that fit into their daily wellness routines. Our goal was to create a formula that combines a research-informed 40:1 inositol foundation with complementary nutritional support.”





The product contains 120 vegan capsules per bottle, providing a 30-day supply when used as directed.

Growing consumer interest in women’s wellness supplements has shifted attention toward ingredient quality and formulation transparency. Increasingly, consumers are evaluating supplements based on clearly disclosed dosages, active ingredient forms, and the absence of proprietary blends that obscure ingredient amounts.

ViVi Youth states that its Myo-Inositol & D-Chiro Inositol Formula reflects this trend by clearly identifying each active ingredient and dosage on the Supplement Facts panel.

The launch also aligns with broader industry demand for wellness products that support everyday nutritional needs while maintaining straightforward, consumer-friendly labeling.

The new supplement is now available through Amazon and other authorized channels.

About ViVi Youth

ViVi Youth is a wellness brand focused on science-informed nutritional supplements designed for modern lifestyles. Inspired by natural ingredients sourced globally—from the Amazon rainforest to the Himalayan region—the brand develops supplements centered on transparency, quality, and everyday usability.

All ViVi Youth products are manufactured in FDA-registered facilities and undergo third-party testing for quality verification. The company emphasizes clear ingredient disclosure and science-backed formulations designed to support everyday wellness needs.

Learn more at viviyouth.com.

Contact Person：Fiona Yang

Email: joane@viviyouth.com

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