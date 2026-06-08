Raddish Kids Cooking & Baking Subscription Boxes Earn Parents’ Picks Award

Key facts of this press release:

Raddish Kids, the original cooking subscription box for families and kids, became a Parents’ Picks Award winner in June 2026

Parents’ Picks Awards is the go-to source for parents seeking best products for children and families

Raddish Kids is made for families and kids ages 4 – 14+, spanning cooking (including global cuisine) and baking kits

NEW YORK CITY, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Raddish Kids, the original cooking subscription box for kids and trusted by more than 500,000 families, earned the Parents’ Picks Award 2026, further validating the importance and value of building confidence in kids and bringing families together through meaningful, shared cooking experiences.

Raddish Kids is built on the simple belief that the kitchen is where kids gain confidence and families connect. Its three monthly subscription boxes (spanning cooking and baking) help kids build real-life skills while discovering new foods, cultures, and cooking techniques through illustrated recipes, kid-designed tools, and hands-on activities. All recipes are high-quality and chef-designed, making meals just as exciting for kids to create as they are enjoyable for the whole family to eat.

Families maintain flexibility by sourcing their own ingredients and cooking on their own schedule, with recipe adaptations available for dietary needs. Each subscription includes Raddish Plus, a digital cooking companion with more than 400 recipes, guides, and activities that extend the experience beyond the box.

“Raddish Kids recognized as a Parents’ Picks Award winner is especially meaningful because it reflects the experiences of the families we serve every day,” said Maegan Zelner, Chief Operating Officer at Raddish Kids. “We believe cooking together helps children build confidence, independence and lifelong skills while creating meaningful moments of connection around the table. Parents’ Picks shares our commitment to helping families learn, grow and thrive together.”

Parents’ Picks Awards winners undergo a rigorous approval process with more than 50 criteria, including thinking skills, character building, engagement, ease of use, innovativeness, quality, durability and more. Products that receive Parents’ Picks Awards are of the quality that parents and professionals can trust. Raddish Kids earned its spot as part of Parents’ Picks best preschool, elementary as well as middle school & high school products of 2026.

“Raddish Kids stood out for its ability to combine hands-on learning, family engagement and real-world skill development in a way that is both accessible and enjoyable for children,” said a representative of Parents’ Picks Awards. “The program encourages creativity, independence and confidence while helping families spend meaningful time together, making it a deserving recipient of the 2026 Parents’ Picks Award.”

Raddish Kids features new kits every month with seasonally themed kits for June across its cooking and baking subscription boxes – full of great recipes and activities for dad and the whole family, including:

Cooking (Middle East Feast): Taste flavors of the region between Fattoush salad with crunchy pita croutons, Beef shawarma wraps for handheld flavor and crispy falafel featuring pan fried garbanzo bean fritters.

Taste flavors of the region between Fattoush salad with crunchy pita croutons, Beef shawarma wraps for handheld flavor and crispy falafel featuring pan fried garbanzo bean fritters. Baking (Stars & Stripes): Celebrate American classics with fudge brownies and a strawberry poke cake decorated like the American flag, topped with fresh berries, whipped cream and colorful candles.

Celebrate American classics with fudge brownies and a strawberry poke cake decorated like the American flag, topped with fresh berries, whipped cream and colorful candles. Global Cuisine (World Fusion): Unite cultures from around the globe, topping French fries with traditional Greek ingredients, making Mexican street tacos filled with Indian-spiced chicken and assembling American sliders inspired by a favorite Chinese dish.

Order a Raddish Kids subscription box today at RaddishKids.com, with recurring subscriptions available on monthly, six- and 12-month cadences. Free shipping is included with every order.

Raddish Kids Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is Raddish Kids?

Raddish Kids is a subscription box designed for children ages 4 – 14+

It turns everyday cooking into a fun, educational family experience

Raddish Kids builds confidence and real-life skills in the kitchen through hands-on cooking

Each Raddish Kids kit includes illustrated recipes, kid-friendly kitchen tools, and learning activities that connect cooking with seasonal and global themes

What does a Raddish Kids cooking kit include?

Step-by-step illustrated recipes that are chef- and educator-designed the entire family will enjoy

Quality kitchen tool designed for young chefs

Culinary skill-building tips

Themed activities that teach cooking techniques and cultural food traditions

Table talk cards to spark conversation at the dinner table

Sturdy shopping list card to bring to the store

Woven iron-on apron patch to celebrate new cooking achievements

What are the Parents’ Picks Awards?

Parents’ Picks Awards is the go-to source for parents and professionals seeking the best products for their children and families

Parents’ Picks Awards winners undergo a rigorous approval process with more than 50 criteria, including thinking skills, character building, engagement, ease of use, innovativeness, quality, durability and more

Products that receive Parents’ Picks Awards are quality products that parents and professionals can trust

Raddish Kids won the Parents’ Picks Award in 2026

Raddish Kids cooking and baking subscription boxes earned the distinction of Parents’ Picks best preschool, elementary and middle school & high school products of 2026

What cooking kits help kids learn real cooking skills?

Ones designed specifically for children, such as Raddish Kids, teach foundational kitchen techniques through illustrated recipes and hands-on activities

They encourage kids to practice skills like measuring, chopping, and preparing meals while exploring new cuisines and ingredients

These guided experiences help children gain confidence and develop real-life cooking abilities

How can kids develop healthy eating habits?

Kids often develop healthier eating habits when actively participating in meal preparation

Cooking subscription boxes like Raddish Kids encourage children to explore new flavors, ingredients, and global cuisines while building confidence in the kitchen

This helps foster curiosity about food and supports a more positive, lifelong relationship with healthy eating

About Raddish Kids

Raddish Kids is the original cooking subscription box for kids, empowering more than 500,000 young chefs (and counting!) to cook with confidence, expand their palates, and build real-life skills in the kitchen. Raddish Kids offers three monthly cooking subscriptions across cooking, baking and global cuisine, each designed by parents, educators and chefs to help kids discover the joy of cooking through beautifully illustrated recipes, culinary tools and hands-on activities the whole family can enjoy. Known for its delicious, real recipes and easy-to-follow format, Raddish Kids helps kids take ownership in the kitchen while inspiring families to cook, connect and try new foods together. Founded in 2014, Raddish Kids has shipped more than two million kits worldwide and continues to inspire curiosity, confidence and meaningful family moments around food. For more information, visit RaddishKids.com or follow Raddish Kids on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and YouTube.