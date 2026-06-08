Sharecare to honor extraordinary nurses through The DAISY Foundation’s global recognition program

ATLANTA, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sharecare, the digital health enablement company that helps to improve care quality, drive better outcomes, and lower costs across the healthcare ecosystem, today announced it has joined The DAISY Foundation’s global recognition program to honor the extraordinary impact of nurses across the organization who provide outstanding service to clients, members, patients, and family caregivers.

“The DAISY Award is one of the most respected honors in the nursing community, and being invited to participate in the program speaks to the strength, credibility, and impact of the clinical work our nurses are doing every day,” said Donna Hill Howes, RN, MS, chief nursing officer at Sharecare.

Nurses bring an irreplaceable human touch to the data-driven interventions and evidence-based well-being programs across Sharecare’s comprehensive digital health ecosystem – from supporting chronic disease management and care coordination to clinical advocacy and in-home caregiving support. In recognition of the vital roles nurses play throughout the organization, Sharecare will present The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses® twice per year based on nominations from patients and their families, as well as colleagues.

“We are building modern, scalable models of care that extend the reach of nursing beyond traditional settings, while staying deeply rooted in the compassion, standards, and professional excellence that define the nursing profession,” said Shannon Thorpe, DNP, RN, CNL, senior vice president of clinical outcomes & value at Sharecare. “DAISY’s recognition of our organization reinforces that the work our nurses are doing is not only innovative, but also clinically meaningful and worthy of broader visibility.”

The DAISY Foundation is a not-for-profit organization established in 1999 by the family of J. Patrick Barnes in gratitude for the compassionate care he received from nurses during his fatal battle with autoimmune disease. Today, The DAISY Award recognizes nurses at over 8,000 healthcare organizations and schools of nursing in 47 countries, celebrating extraordinary, compassionate care and clinical excellence that nurses provide patients and families every day around the world.

"When Patrick was critically ill, our family experienced first-hand the remarkable skill and care nurses provide patients every day and night; yet these unsung heroes are seldom recognized for the super-human, extraordinary, compassionate work they do,” said Bonnie Barnes, FAAN, Doctor of Humane Letters, honoris causa, and co-founder of The DAISY Foundation. “The kind of work Sharecare’s nurses are called on to do every day epitomizes the purpose of The DAISY Award, and we’re truly excited to honor the exceptional nursing professionals they have across their organization.”

To learn more about The DAISY Foundation, please visit http://DAISYfoundation.org.

About Sharecare

Sharecare is a digital healthcare company that delivers software and tech-enabled services to stakeholders across the healthcare ecosystem to help improve care quality, drive better outcomes, and lower costs. Through its data-driven AI insights, evidence-based resources, and comprehensive platform – including benefits navigation, care management, home care resources, health information management, and more – Sharecare helps people easily and efficiently manage their healthcare and improve their well-being. Across its three business channels, Sharecare enables health plan sponsors, health systems and physician practices, and leading pharmaceutical brands to drive personalized and value-based care at scale. To learn more, visit www.sharecare.com.

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Sharecare PR Team

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