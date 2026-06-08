The New 465 Area Code is Coming to the 347/718/917/929 Area Code Region in New York

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- All customers with telephone numbers with the 347/718/917/929 area codes should be aware of the introduction of the new 465 area code. Beginning June 18, 2026, customers ordering new telephone lines or services in the boroughs of the Bronx, Brooklyn, Queens, Staten Island as well as the Marble Hill section of Manhattan may be assigned numbers using the new 465 area code.

To ensure a continuing supply of new telephone numbers, the 465 area code will be added as an overlay to the 347/718/917/929 area code region. An overlay is the addition of another area code (465) to the same geographic region served by existing area codes (347/718/917/929). The 465 area code will co-exist everywhere in this region with the 347/718/917/929 area codes. An overlay does not require customers to change their existing area code, but requires customers to continue to dial 1 + area code to complete local calls.

The key facts for consumers to know about the upcoming NY 347/718/917/929/465 area code overlay are:

Telephone numbers, including the current area code, will not change.

Telephone numbers with the new 465 area code will only be assigned for new services after the existing 347/718/917/929 area codes are exhausted.

The price of a call, coverage area, or other rates and services will not change due to the overlay.

What is considered a local call now will remain a local call.

Customers will continue to dial 1+10 digits for local calls within and between the overlay area codes and 1+10 digits for long distance calls.

Customers can still dial just three digits to reach 911 and 988, as well as 211, 311, 411, 511, 611, 711, and 811 if those are currently available in their community.

Please remember to continue to identify your telephone number as an 11-digit number and include the area code when giving the number to friends, family, business associates and customers, etc. You should also ensure that all services, automatic dialing equipment, or other types of equipment recognize the new 465 area code as a valid area code, and continue to store or program telephone numbers as 11-digit numbers.

For additional information, please visit us at verizon.com/areacodes or the New York Department of Public Service website at dps.ny.gov/contact-us .

This announcement was originally published by Verizon. Read the original press release.

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