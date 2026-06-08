BambooHR Launches Recognition & Rewards to Help Organizations Build Stronger Workplace Culture

DRAPER, Utah, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BambooHR®, the leading people intelligence platform for HR, payroll, and benefits, today announced BambooHR Recognition & Rewards, new capabilities built directly into BambooHR that makes employee recognition easier, smarter, and more consistent without adding another platform for HR teams to manage or employees to learn.

Research continuously links consistent, visible recognition to higher retention, stronger engagement, and more resilient culture. Yet many organizations struggle to make recognition a consistent part of everyday work. Standalone recognition platforms often suffer from low participation and inconsistent adoption, leaving employees feeling disconnected. BambooHR Recognition & Rewards is designed to solve these challenges by making recognition easier to participate in, more visible across teams, and more closely connected to the employee experience.

Recognition & Rewards enables employees and managers to recognize peers in real time, celebrate meaningful contributions, reward achievements, and reinforce core values. AI-powered writing assistance helps employees who aren't sure what to say find the right words, removing one of the most common barriers to participation. Automated reminders keep recognition top of mind, and a shared company-wide feed makes appreciation visible across the entire organization.

The new capabilities include:

Peer-to-peer and manager to employee recognition

Company-wide recognition feed with commenting

Points-based rewards tied to recognition

Employee rewards catalog

Recognition tied to company core values

Automated reminders to encourage participation

AI-powered recognition prompts and writing assistance

Participation and Recognition insights for HR teams

Built directly into BambooHR - no separate login or vendor



“Recognition programs are most effective when they are easy to use and part of everyday work,” said Brian Crofts, Chief Product Officer at BambooHR. “Many organizations struggle with low adoption of standalone employee recognition platforms. By bringing recognition into the flow of everyday work and combining it with AI-powered guidance, automated reminders, rewards, and core values, we're helping organizations create a more engaging and meaningful recognition experience.”

Early customers report that embedding recognition inside BambooHR drives meaningful improvements in adoption and team connection. Ann Shuk, HR Director at New Land Enterprises, shared her experience:

“BambooHR Recognition is an easy way to send and receive recognition right within your BambooHR account. We have tried other platforms for recognition, but having it right in BambooHR makes it so easy and streamlined. It’s a great way to have recognitions available for all team members to see and comment on. Our teams experienced such joy receiving recognitions from colleagues!”

Ann Shuk, HR Director, New Land Enterprises

As organizations navigate the challenges of distributed teams, employee retention, and increasing pressure to demonstrate the impact of people investments, recognition has become one of the most effective and measurable drivers of engagement and culture. BambooHR Recognition & Rewards helps organizations scale appreciation without the added cost, headcount, or complexity of a standalone platform, while giving HR leaders and executives greater visibility into participation, recognition trends, and the overall health of workplace culture through reporting connected to their people data.

By connecting recognition data with employee and organizational insights, BambooHR Recognition & Rewards helps leaders better understand engagement across teams while making recognition more accessible and visible throughout the employee experience.

Employees can recognize peers in real time, helping organizations strengthen collaboration across teams, reinforce core values, and create a culture of recognition that scales as organizations grow. With greater participation, visibility, and reporting, organizations can move beyond simply encouraging recognition and begin measuring its impact on culture, engagement, and retention.

BambooHR Recognition & Rewards capabilities will be available in BambooHR Pro and Elite plans on June 4th.

To learn more about BambooHR Recognition & Rewards, visit https://www.bamboohr.com/platform/employee-experience/recognition-and-rewards

About BambooHR

BambooHR is a People Intelligence Platform that helps small and mid-sized businesses bring clarity to their workforce and take action with confidence. As AI reshapes roles, workflows, and skill requirements, BambooHR enables organizations to understand what matters most and what to do next by unifying their people data into a complete, connected view. The platform brings together core HR, payroll, benefits administration, and talent management with embedded AI, insights, and workflows to simplify people operations and improve decision-making. With more than 30,000 customers in over 190 countries and over 3 million employee records, BambooHR helps leaders align their people, drive growth, increase efficiency, and stay compliant.

Media Contact:

bamboohr@methodcommunications.com