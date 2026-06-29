BambooHR Launches Contractor Management, the Latest Addition to its Global Employment Offering

DRAPER, Utah, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BambooHR®, the leading HR software platform for small and mid-sized businesses, today announced the launch of BambooHR Contractor Management, powered by Remote, a new solution that makes it easier for organizations to compliantly hire, onboard, manage, and pay contractors around the world.

Building on BambooHR's strategic partnership with Remote , announced in 2025, Contractor Management expands BambooHR's global workforce capabilities by bringing contractor management directly into the HR workflows customers already use every day. Organizations can create compliant, country-specific contracts, pay contractors in local currencies, and manage their workforce from a single platform.

International contractors have become both a strategic advantage and a growing compliance challenge for organizations worldwide. Recent research from Remote shows that contractors are playing an increasingly important part of the workforce, yet 94% of organizations that engage contractors have encountered a legal, financial, or regulatory issue in how they engage them. Many businesses still rely on disconnected tools, manual processes, and local legal expertise to navigate country-specific regulations, contracts, and payments, creating operational inefficiencies while increasing compliance and financial risk.

BambooHR Contractor Management transforms that fragmented process into a single, embedded experience that helps organizations scale globally while reducing administrative burden and compliance risk.

"Organizations shouldn't have to choose between accessing the best talent and managing global compliance," said Brian Crofts, Chief Product Officer at BambooHR. "With Contractor Management, we've extended the BambooHR experience our customers already trust to include global contractors. By embedding Remote's global compliance expertise directly into BambooHR, we're making it simple for growing businesses to hire and manage contractors worldwide with confidence."

What BambooHR Contractor Management Enables

Rather than relying on multiple vendors and disconnected systems, organizations can:

Hire and onboard contractors in more than 200 countries and jurisdictions.

Generate country-specific, compliant contractor agreements that protect intellectual property and invention rights directly within BambooHR.

Pay contractors in their preferred currencies through a streamlined global payment experience.

Automatically approve recurring contractor invoices with one click, saving time on administrative overhead.

Manage employees and contractors together from a single platform for greater visibility and operational efficiency.

Choose additional compliance protection options to help reduce contractor misclassification risk.

“Contractors are one of the fastest-growing segments of the workforce as the modern economy drives companies to seek specialized talent. Yet most organizations still manage them through workarounds rather than purpose-built systems, leading to payment delays and compliance violations because the right infrastructure simply isn't in place,” said Pim Altena, General Manager, Remote Embedded and Vice President, Technology Partnerships at Remote. “Through our partnership with BambooHR, contractor management becomes part of the platform companies already trust, eliminating the need for separate tools and processes so teams can spend less time on admin and more time scaling their business.”

Contractor Management complements BambooHR Employer of Record (EOR), also powered by Remote. While Employer of Record enables organizations to hire full-time employees in countries where they don't have a legal entity, Contractor Management is designed specifically to engage and pay independent contractors across global markets.

Availability

BambooHR Contractor Management, powered by Remote, is now available as an add-on service for BambooHR customers. To request a demo and learn more, visit https://www.bamboohr.com/platform/global-employment/contractor-management.

About BambooHR

BambooHR is a People Intelligence Platform that helps small and mid-sized businesses bring clarity to their workforce and act with confidence. The platform brings together core HR, payroll, benefits administration, and talent management with embedded AI, insights, and workflows to simplify people operations and improve decision-making. With more than 30,000 customers in over 190 countries, BambooHR helps organizations align their people, drive growth, increase efficiency, and stay compliant.

About Remote

Remote is the intelligent infrastructure for employing and paying people everywhere. Trusted by tens of thousands of companies worldwide, Remote handles the compliance, payments, and legal complexity of global employment country by country, from Employer of Record and Global Payroll to PEO and Contractor Management. Open and programmable, Remote's infrastructure supports any tool, agent, or workflow a company chooses to build on top of it. Learn more at www.remote.com.