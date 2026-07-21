BambooHR Introduces Bamboo AI™, a Connected Intelligence Platform Built to Work While Leaders Focus on Empowering People

DRAPER, Utah, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BambooHR®, the leading HR software platform for small and mid-sized businesses, today introduced Bamboo AI™, an embedded system of AI agents and intelligence built into the BambooHR platform. Bamboo AI was specifically designed to elevate HR and empower people, built natively into the way business leaders and teams already manage today’s workforce. It is designed to promote better decision making, increase productivity, boost employee engagement, and accelerate how work gets done.

BambooHR believes the opportunity with AI is bigger than simply answering questions or creating summaries. It's about building AI that reflects how people and businesses operate, helps organizations achieve better outcomes, and enables people to perform at their best. It's built on a simple belief: in an age of AI, people matter more, not less.

“There's a lot of conversation about what AI can replace,” said Brad Rencher, CEO of BambooHR. “We're focused on what AI can empower. We believe that AI should exist to help unlock human capabilities that actually lead to real business results. Every decision we make in how we build and deploy AI is rooted in our mission of setting people free to do great work.”

What Bamboo AI Enables

Bamboo AI works inside the platform your team already uses, impacting work in countless ways from data analysis, to surfacing insights, to completing actions for customers. Here are examples of what it can do today:

AI Report Generation: Gives HR teams and leaders the full picture of their workforce by instantly generating report previews and custom reports with a single prompt. Reports can be edited, modified, and analyzed using natural language prompts to enhance decision making.

Gives HR teams and leaders the full picture of their workforce by instantly generating report previews and custom reports with a single prompt. Reports can be edited, modified, and analyzed using natural language prompts to enhance decision making. Schedule Building : Instantly builds, assigns, and sets recurring shifts using conversational language. Analyzes current demand to identify coverage gaps or who can fill available shifts.

: Instantly builds, assigns, and sets recurring shifts using conversational language. Analyzes current demand to identify coverage gaps or who can fill available shifts. Payroll Readiness : Payroll reminders are automatically carried forward into payroll, with the ability to review and edit before applying. This helps eliminate missed bonuses, reimbursements, or extra pay changes.

: Payroll reminders are automatically carried forward into payroll, with the ability to review and edit before applying. This helps eliminate missed bonuses, reimbursements, or extra pay changes. Payroll Analysis : Instantly compares payroll period over period to spot anomalies and surface key differences. Teams can chat directly with Bamboo AI to dive deeper into these differences, better understand why they exist, and build confidence that payroll is accurate.

: Instantly compares payroll period over period to spot anomalies and surface key differences. Teams can chat directly with Bamboo AI to dive deeper into these differences, better understand why they exist, and build confidence that payroll is accurate. Benefits Assistance : Employees can analyze and ask detailed questions about their benefits plans to better understand plan details, specifics, and coverage.

: Employees can analyze and ask detailed questions about their benefits plans to better understand plan details, specifics, and coverage. Recognition Nudges : Surfaces and recommends employees in need of recognition by detecting milestones and unrecognized achievements. Provides pre-drafted messages with the ability to modify and enhance that message with AI.

: Surfaces and recommends employees in need of recognition by detecting milestones and unrecognized achievements. Provides pre-drafted messages with the ability to modify and enhance that message with AI. Model Context Protocol (MCP) Connections: Brings the intelligence of Bamboo AI into ChatGPT, Claude, and other workplace AI tools, allowing customers to take action on workforce data in other places and tools they use daily.





Powered by Connected AI Architecture

Bamboo AI runs on a connected architecture built to do three things: understand an organization, take action on its behalf, and do so within the boundaries HR and businesses require.

Full organizational context. A unified data model brings workforce entities, events, and relationships into one foundation, while an employee context graph adds the benchmarks and patterns that give that data meaning. That connection gives Bamboo AI the depth to act with real understanding, not just respond to a single request.

Agents that get the work done. BambooHR-built agents can reason across that context and complete work throughout the platform. A shared agent platform lets customers and partners build their own agents and securely connect BambooHR to external AI tools through APIs, SDKs, and standard protocols such as MCP.

Governed by the rules you already trust. Bamboo AI operates inside an organization’s existing security model, knowing exactly what each agent can access, when a human needs to step in, and leaving a clear record behind every action it takes.

This connected architecture establishes a platform where Bamboo AI can act across the entire employee journey, with every action traceable back to a person who’s accountable for it.

"Great AI is only as good as the governance and data behind it," said Brian Crofts, Chief Product Officer at BambooHR. "Most AI in HR delivers poor results or executes work without limits or controls. Our primary goal in architecting Bamboo AI was to create outputs organizations could trust. We built design principles that enforce what data can be accessed and how that data is used. Bamboo AI follows all the rules, permissions, roles and compliance that HR and businesses need. The result is AI that organizations can trust to act on their behalf while keeping people in control."

Measurable Impact

Customers are experiencing transformative productivity gains and a renewed focus on the human side of HR:

“It's simple to ask for what you need in plain language, and because it lives inside BambooHR with data we already know and trust, we can use it confidently. But the best part is that it's easier to find the data I need for my team,” said Taria Wheeler, HR Manager at Embed. “Being able to type what I need instead of hunting through fields makes report building much easier.”

"The manual way of doing this in BambooHR used to take fifteen to twenty minutes. With the report assistant, it took twenty seconds to generate the same report," said Renata Grantham, Manager, People Technology at Derivco.

"I really appreciate BambooHR's thoughtful approach with its addition of agentic AI to expand the work of HR professionals while keeping them focused on the human interactions at the heart of their work," said Micah Key, Director of People & Culture at AxisCare.

Industry Perspective

Industry analysts see integrated, context-aware AI as the next phase of HR technology.

“Organizations are moving beyond isolated AI features to prioritize embedded intelligence within their core business workflows,” said Zachary Chertok, Sr. Research Manager for HCM Applications and Agents at IDC, “Platforms that leverage trusted workforce data with defined governance to build AI-driven systems of insights and actions will be positioned well to help organizations augment decision-making, boost productivity, and navigate the accelerating changes that are reshaping work.”

Availability

Bamboo AI is currently available in private beta to select customers. To begin exploring Bamboo AI, request a demo or learn more at https://www.bamboohr.com/platform/ai

About BambooHR

BambooHR is a People Intelligence Platform that helps small and mid-sized businesses bring clarity to their workforce and act with confidence. As AI reshapes roles, workflows, and skill requirements, BambooHR enables organizations to understand what matters most and what to do next by unifying their people data into a complete, connected view. The platform brings together core HR, payroll, benefits administration, and talent management with embedded AI, insights, and workflows to simplify people operations and improve decision-making. With more than 30,000 customers in over 190 countries and over 3 million employee records, BambooHR helps leaders align their people, drive growth, increase efficiency, and stay compliant.