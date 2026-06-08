A Stronger Paper Towel for Summer’s Toughest Messes

MILWAUKEE, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Feature Impact) Summer entertaining often means more time in the kitchen, from meal prep to serving guests. Paper towels stay in steady rotation through it all — called on to soak up spills, wipe down countertops and handle messes of every size.

A new high-performance, eco-friendly option is now available at Target stores nationwide and on Target.com. Bravo paper towels are made from 75% curbside recycled paper and cardboard and designed to handle tough jobs without sacrificing strength or absorbency.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

The towels get their strength from a proprietary manufacturing process. They are highly absorbent and three times stronger when wet compared to the leading recycled fiber kitchen towel brands, allowing them to handle tough jobs without falling apart. Plus, they can even be rinsed and reused.

“Summer hosting can put paper towels to work, from quick countertop wipes to stuck-on foods and bigger cleanup jobs,” said chef and lifestyle expert Jamie Gwen. “Bravo has a clothlike feel that is soft on your hands, but it is still durable enough for scrubbing and strong enough to rinse and reuse.”

The half-size sheets allow consumers to use only what they need for each job, helping cut down on unnecessary use.

Bravo paper towels have a natural tan color because they’re made without added dyes, fragrances or elemental chlorines. Bravo also comes in compressed packaging, which takes up less storage space at home.

Bravo is made in the United States by Sellars, a Milwaukee-based manufacturer with over 40 years of experience manufacturing towels and wipers from recycled and reclaimed materials. After an initial 300-store test at Target, Bravo is now available nationally in more than 1,700 Target locations in a six-pack equivalent to 18 standard rolls.

For more information or to find a retailer, visit bravotowel.com.

About Feature Impact



Feature Impact is 4media group’s earned-first content solution for audience-ready storytelling at scale. Formerly Family Features, the editorial service delivers measurable earned media results and authentic consumer engagement through high-quality, topical and seasonally relevant multimedia content. Publicly-facing content is available at culinary.net and eLivingToday.com, with additional ready-to-publish resources for editors and journalists at editors.featureimpact.com. Learn more at featureimpact.com.

About 4media group



4media group is a global integrated communications partner specializing in strategic insights, earned-first storytelling and results-driven amplification across broadcast, editorial and digital channels. The company’s portfolio includes Atomik Research and Feature Impact, offering brands a unified path from insight to content to measurable, multi-channel reach. Learn more at 4media-group.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Monica Baer

414-881-5053

mbaer@baercarlson.com