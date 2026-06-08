Mitratech Legal Sweeps 2026 AI Recognition, Leading in Enterprise-Grade Legal Innovation

AUSTIN, Texas, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mitratech Legal Solutions, the trusted technology partner to more than 8,000 legal teams and law firms worldwide, today announced recognition that reflects its role in shaping the future of Legal AI innovation, earning wins in both the 2026 Globee® Awards for Artificial Intelligence and the 2026 TITAN Business Awards.

In the Globee® Awards, Mitratech was recognized in the Generative AI Product of the Year category for ARIES™ , its enterprise-grade agentic AI ecosystem purpose-built for legal workflows. This award heavily weighted nominees on the governance, accountability, and human oversight embedded alongside each respective AI technology. Mitratech's win reinforces the industry's growing emphasis on balancing stewardship with advanced innovation.

The 2026 TITAN Business Awards, which honor organizations demonstrating excellence across business technology, innovation, and leadership, recognized Mitratech Legal Solutions with two Gold awards: Best AI/Machine Learning Solution and Best Legal Solution, both in the Business Technology Solutions category. The TITAN recognition reflects both the strength of Mitratech's AI capabilities and the breadth of its legal technology portfolio, which spans matter management, eBilling, spend management, document automation, legal hold, and outside counsel management.

Together, the three awards mark a defining moment in Mitratech's rise as the go-to AI partner for legal, validating the approach to AI and the knowledge that comes with decades of expertise through technology supercycles.

“Legal teams don’t have the luxury of running AI experiments. They operate under strict governance requirements, tight budgets, and the expectation that nothing falls through the cracks,” said Justin Silverman, COO of Mitratech Legal Solutions. “ARIES™ was built around that reality, and these awards confirm we are getting it right. This is AI that legal teams can actually trust to act on their behalf, not just advise them.”

ARIES™: AI That Actions

General-purpose AI tools put the risk and responsibility squarely on the users; a risk model that legal teams cannot afford. ARIES™ is embedded directly inside the customer’s existing matter management, billing, document automation, and workflow systems, where decades of proprietary data is secured. ARIES™ then handles invoice review, court deadline extraction, agentic matter intake, and operational queries through conversational AI grounded in each organization's own system of record. The design philosophy is simple: adoption fails when technology asks people to change how they work.

Mitratech continues to accelerate AI development and co-innovate alongside its customers. Key new hires and talent have also been critical to the Company's trajectory and operating pace.

Organizations and teams can gain hands-on experience with these innovations and more at the upcoming Mitratech Customer Conference, Interact .

About Mitratech Legal

Mitratech Legal is a technology provider for the modern enterprise, delivering automation and industry-leading solutions required to transform legal departments into high-velocity, AI-powered systems of action. By anchoring agentic technology with deep subject-matter expertise, Mitratech enables both corporate legal teams and law firms to achieve higher productivity, cost savings, and scale. Learn more at Mitratech.com .

Contact

Ashley Estilette

pr@mitratech.com