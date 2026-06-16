Mitratech Showcases an Expanded Immigration AI Ecosystem, New Integrations Aimed at Law Firms

AUSTIN, Texas, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mitratech Legal Solutions is exhibiting at the American Immigration Lawyers Association (AILA) Annual Conference this week in San Diego, unveiling three new integration partnerships for its immigration case management platform and marking its most expansive AI ecosystem update to date for these law firms.

Three New AI-Powered Integrations, One Connected Platform

Mitratech INSZoom now connects with three immigration-focused technologies:

Visalaw AI is an AI-powered research and drafting platform built specifically for immigration law. It combines verified, lawyer-vetted sources with secure technology to help attorneys work faster, with greater confidence and peace of mind. Backed by AILA publications, primary statutes and regulations, agency policy manuals, millions of case law records, and immigration-focused secondary sources, the platform provides hundreds of reusable and customizable automations for recurring firm tasks without leaving their system of record.

"We're excited to join Mitratech's growing immigration technology ecosystem and bring Visalaw AI's specialized AI capabilities to INSZoom users," said Josh Waddell, Co-founder and CEO at Visalaw AI. "This integration reflects a shared commitment to helping immigration practitioners leverage trusted AI in practical, workflow-driven ways that improve productivity and client service."

Lawfully delivers real-time case tracking across USCIS, NVC, DOL, and EOIR, with automated notifications for both legal teams and clients when case status changes. Through Lawfully Intelligence, firms can access AI-powered benchmarking and immigration insights, including approval rates, RFE rates, and processing-time trends. These insights are derived from one of the largest immigration case datasets available, and are delivered months ahead of published government data.

Candle AI is an intelligence layer that connects Outlook and Gmail with INSZoom, instantly surfacing relevant immigration case and client information alongside each email and reducing the need to switch between systems. Immigration legal professionals can generate context-aware responses grounded in case data and apply firm-approved email templates without leaving their inbox.

"When a policy change can shift processing times overnight, immigration firms can't afford AI that requires a separate login and a workflow rethink. They need intelligence that's already inside the systems they trust – surfacing the right guidance at the right moment, without adding to the cognitive load," said Justin Silverman, COO, Mitratech Legal Solutions. "These partnerships connect best-in-breed capabilities directly to INSZoom so firms can respond to today's volatility without rebuilding their tech stack from scratch."

Also on Display at AILA: What's New in INSZoom

Mitratech has been building AI natively into INSZoom for immigration practitioners, most recently with GovNoticeIDP, which automates government notice intake and routes documents directly into case records. At AILA, Mitratech is previewing the next layer of that native investment: a reimagined client-facing portal with embedded AI-driven document processing that automatically extracts data from uploaded documents into client and case records, reducing manual entry.

ARIES™: AI Built Into Every Stage of the Case Management Lifecycle

These innovations are part of Mitratech's broader ARIES™ AI ecosystem, designed to embed intelligence throughout the legal workflow. Recently recognized with three 2026 AI awards, ARIES™ delivers contextual insights and task execution directly within the system of record across immigration practice management, matter management, legal spend management, and document automation, enabling professionals to work more efficiently without sacrificing governance or control.

ARIES™ is deployed across Mitratech's legal portfolio, including matter management, eBilling, document automation, and legal spend management.

Connect With Mitratech at AILA 2026:

Attendees can engage with Mitratech throughout the conference:

Visit Booth #505 to explore INSZoom, document automation, intake workflows, new integration partnerships, and ARIES™ AI capabilities

Attend educational sessions featuring Mitratech experts: Thursday, June 18: Consular Processing Part II: Immigrant Visas Friday, June 19: Beyond the H-1B: Strategic Use of the J-1 Visa for Employers and Professionals

Join Mitratech as a sponsor of the 2026 Immigration Standup Comedy Night on June 18 at the Laugh Factory San Diego





About Mitratech Legal

Mitratech Legal is a technology provider for the modern enterprise, delivering automation and industry-leading solutions required to transform legal departments into high-velocity, AI-powered systems of action. By anchoring agentic technology alongside deep subject matter expertise, Mitratech enables both corporate legal teams and law firms to achieve higher productivity, cost savings, and scale. Learn more at Mitratech.com .