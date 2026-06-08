Flyte (VTAK) Makes Strategic Investment in Volato (SOAR)

ATLANTA, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flyte, the regional air mobility subsidiary of Catheter Precision, Inc. (NYSE: VTAK), focused on making private aviation more accessible and flexible for modern travelers, today announced that it has made a strategic investment in Volato Group, Inc. (NYSE: SOAR).

As part of the transaction, VTAK acquired approximately 2.9 million shares of SOAR and will own approximately 7.5% of the company's outstanding common stock.

This investment provides a basis to explore potential future collaboration to improve access, efficiency, and innovation across private aviation.

"This strategic investment represents an exciting opportunity for both organizations," said David Jenkins, Chief Executive Officer of Catheter Precision. "We believe this clearly aligns our interests, strengthens our position within the private aviation ecosystem, and creates opportunities to generate long-term shareholder value for both companies. As Flyte continues to scale, we remain focused on strategic relationships that enhance our AI platform and support future growth."

"This investment provides additional capital to support our strategic initiatives while introducing a highly aligned strategic shareholder,” said Matt Liotta, Chief Executive Officer of Volato Group. “We look forward to working together to create value for both shareholder bases."

The transaction supports Flyte's strategy to expand its aviation ecosystem, pursue strategic industry partnerships, and create long-term value for VTAK shareholders. Simultaneously, for SOAR shareholders, the investment provides growth capital, introduces a strategic aviation-focused shareholder, and unlocks new opportunities for collaboration across the private aviation industry.

Additional details regarding the transaction will be provided in the Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K.

Book your next Flyte with an exclusive offer from Volato: https://www.flyflyte.com/partners/vaunt

About Flyte

Flyte is a technology-enabled regional air mobility subsidiary of Catheter Precision, Inc. operating a growing fleet of Cirrus Vision Jets. Focused on short-haul markets, Flyte provides a faster and more efficient alternative to traditional private charter travel. Flight operations are conducted through Flyte’s wholly owned subsidiary, Ponderosa Air, LLC, an FAA-certified Part 135 air carrier. With active operations and ongoing fleet expansion, Flyte is building a scalable aviation platform designed to serve underserved regional markets.

For more information, visit www.flyflyte.com

About Volato Group, Inc.

Volato Group, Inc. (NYSE American: SOAR) is a technology company focused on building scalable software and data solutions that improve the reliability and intelligence of high-stakes business decisions.

The company's Parslee Document Intelligence platform enhances the performance of leading large language models by adding deterministic structure and auditability to complex documents, including contracts and SEC filings. Through its pending acquisition of M2i Global, Volato is expanding into the critical minerals sector, leveraging its software expertise to improve transparency, traceability, and operational intelligence across strategic supply chains.

For more information, visit www.flyvolato.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believe,” “anticipate,” “basis,” “estimate,” “expect,” “focus,” “intend,” “plan,” “potential,” “project,” “prospects,” “outlook,” and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs, such as “will,” “should,” “lends,” “would,” “may,” and “could,” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, including, without limitation, that the strategic investment provided a basis to explore potential future collaboration to improve access, efficiency, and innovation across private aviation, our belief this strategic investment clearly aligns our interests, strengthens our position within the private aviation ecosystem, and creates opportunities to generate long-term shareholder value for both companies and our continued focus on strategic relationships that enhance our AI platform and support future growth. . These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated results, performance, or achievements for many reasons. Unless otherwise required by law, the Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, a future event, or otherwise and such statements are made only as of the date hereof. For additional risks and uncertainties that could impact the Company's forward-looking statements, please see the Company's Form 10-K and Form 10-Q’s, including but not limited to the discussion under “Risk Factors” therein, which the Company has filed with the SEC and which may be viewed at www.sec.gov.

CONTACTS

Investor Relations

IR@CatheterPrecision.com

Media Relations for Flyte

flyte@elev8newmedia.com