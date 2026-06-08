AICPA Dynamic Assurance Solution (DAS) Expands Connected Audit Workflows with New Risk, Controls and PCAOB Capabilities

TORONTO, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caseware , the leading AI platform for assurance and financial reporting software, today announced new updates to the Dynamic Assurance Solution (DAS). Operating within the Caseware AI ecosystem alongside Verity, DAS continues to unify methodology, engagement data and workflow-native intelligence across the audit lifecycle, helping firms improve audit quality while reducing complexity.

The latest updates introduce comprehensive workflows for internal controls and risk assessment, embedded capabilities to support PCAOB engagements, and enhanced sampling capabilities – significantly reducing manual coordination while strengthening reviewer oversight and promoting compliance. The enhancements further strengthen the foundation for workflow-native intelligence across the audit lifecycle, ensuring firms can leverage connected data, methodology and engagement workflows.

DAS delivers a fully integrated solution that connects risk assessment and responses to audit workflows within a single system of record. Powered by a transformative methodology developed by the AICPA in partnership with audit professionals from leading firms, DAS enables a data- and risk-driven audit approach that eliminates the need for disconnected tools, while enabling greater efficiency, audit quality and client value.

“Firms continue to look for ways to improve audit quality while navigating increasing complexity, evolving standards and compliance expectations,” said Amy Pawlicki, VP, Assurance & Advisory Innovation, AICPA. “The latest DAS updates build on our commitment to delivering connected, practitioner-driven audit workflows that help firms streamline execution while driving audit quality and client value.”

Key enhancements include:

Enhanced Risk Assessment Workflow: A redesigned risk assessment workflow creates a direct, highly traceable path from initial observations to documented risks. Risk indicators, risk identification and risk response are now more tightly connected throughout the engagement.

A redesigned risk assessment workflow creates a direct, highly traceable path from initial observations to documented risks. Risk indicators, risk identification and risk response are now more tightly connected throughout the engagement. End-to-End Internal Controls : Scalable optionality for applicable entity type and audit approach, offering unified controls workflow that connects process understanding, design and implementation (D&I) assessments, and test of operating effectiveness. This centralization gives reviewers a clean, immediate summary of each control’s status.

: Scalable optionality for applicable entity type and audit approach, offering unified controls workflow that connects process understanding, design and implementation (D&I) assessments, and test of operating effectiveness. This centralization gives reviewers a clean, immediate summary of each control’s status. Integrated PCAOB workflows : Built-in support for both integrated and non-integrated PCAOB public company audits, alongside dedicated interim (10-Q) review workflows. PCAOB-specific guidance, standards and checklists seamlessly surface based on engagement set up.

: Built-in support for both integrated and non-integrated PCAOB public company audits, alongside dedicated interim (10-Q) review workflows. PCAOB-specific guidance, standards and checklists seamlessly surface based on engagement set up. Flexible Stratification in Sampling: A redesigned sampling interface that lets users define up to five custom strata — a significant expansion from the previous single-stratum limitation. The update also includes built-in stratification guardrails to support statistically sound, standards-compliant sample design and alignment with PCAOB requirements where applicable.

A redesigned sampling interface that lets users define up to five custom strata — a significant expansion from the previous single-stratum limitation. The update also includes built-in stratification guardrails to support statistically sound, standards-compliant sample design and alignment with PCAOB requirements where applicable. Dynamic Financial Reporting: Streamlined financial statement tools featuring added dynamic calculations and new cashflow worksheets across multiple industries to simplify financial statement preparation.

Streamlined financial statement tools featuring added dynamic calculations and new cashflow worksheets across multiple industries to simplify financial statement preparation. Stronger engagement file retention and documentation support: Help firms prepare more complete files in anticipation of inspections and peer review

What firms are saying

Jeanne Barrett, a shareholder at Schneider Downs & Co., Inc., commented, “DAS stands out not only for its advanced and purposeful methodology, but also for its flexibility and agility. The team’s responsiveness ensures that our needs as practitioners are heard and addressed, allowing us to deliver high-quality audits with greater efficiency.”



About the Dynamic Assurance Solution (DAS)

DAS operates within the Caseware AI ecosystem, where workflow-native intelligence, methodology and engagement data are unified across the end-to-end audit lifecycle. It delivers a fully integrated solution that connects risk assessment and responses to audit workflows within a single system of record. Powered by a transformative methodology, developed by the AICPA in partnership with audit professionals from leading firms, DAS enables a data- and risk-driven audit approach that eliminates the need for disconnected tools, while enabling greater efficiency, audit quality and client value.

For more information about DAS, visit CPA.com.

About Caseware

Caseware enables the world of audit and accounting to unlock efficiency, deliver excellence and grow with confidence. Through precision, partnership and innovation, the company is helping power trust in the global economy.

Trusted in more than 130 countries, Caseware combines advanced AI, deep domain expertise and secure cloud technology to reshape how assurance and financial reporting work is performed. Today, more than 23,000 firms, corporations and government organizations use Caseware technology worldwide.

About CPA.com

CPA.com is the trusted partner in accounting and finance transformation, enabling firms and finance teams to evolve and innovate across audit, tax and advisory services. It delivers leading-edge strategies, resources and technologies to help firms and finance teams of all sizes stay ahead of a rapidly changing marketplace, deliver more value to clients, and position for long-term success. CPA.com is an affiliate of the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA). For more information, visit www.CPA.com .

Media Contact:

Ericka Podesta McCoy, Chief Marketing Officer: ericka.mccoy@caseware.com