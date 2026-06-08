IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 23 - 2026

Aggregated presentation by day and by market
|Purchases of own shares from June 1st to June 5th 2026
|Name of the Issuer
|Identity code of the Issuer
|Day of the transaction
|Identity code of the financial instrument
|Total daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
|Market (MIC Code)
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|01/06/2026
|FR0010259150
|6 000
|153,1130
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|02/06/2026
|FR0010259150
|3 000
|151,6046
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|03/06/2026
|FR0010259150
|3 000
|150,2304
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|04/06/2026
|FR0010259150
|1 881
|152,4239
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|05/06/2026
|FR0010259150
|2 386
|156,1763
|XPAR
|TOTAL
|16 267
|152,6728
Attachment